Recipe for Carrot Pecan Bran Muffins from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this recipe for Carrot Pecan Bran Muffins, a wholesome bake packed with warm spices, crunchy pecans, and fresh carrots. Easy to make and perfect for breakfasts or snacks, they’re delicious served warm or at room temperature.

Carrot Pecan Bran Muffins

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Serves: 22 regular muffins

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 package Farm Boy™ Bran Muffin Mix

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cinnamon

½ tsp Farm Boy™ Ground Ginger

2/3 cup Farm Boy™ Virgin Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil

2/3 cup water

4 Farm Boy™ Omega 3 Eggs

zest of 1 orange

1 cup grated carrot

¼ cup hemp hearts

2/3 cup chopped, toasted Farm Boy™ Raw Pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine Farm Boy™ Bran Muffin Mix, Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cinnamon, Farm Boy™ Ground Ginger, Farm Boy™ Virgin Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil, water, and Farm Boy™ Omega 3 Eggs. Mix until everything is fully incorporated, about 3 minutes. Add orange zest, grated carrots, and toasted chopped Farm Boy™ Raw Pecans. Mix until combined, about 2 minutes. Divide batter into lined muffin pan, filling each about ¾ full. Bake for 23-25 minutes, until tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

***

Chef’s Tips:

* These muffins are infinitely adaptable. Flavour them with dried fruit, nuts, or fresh berries.

* To make mini or jumbo muffins, you will need to adjust baking times accordingly.

* If this batch size is too large for your family, wrap the extra muffins and freeze them to use at a later date. To thaw, simply remove from freezer the night before and leave at room temperature.