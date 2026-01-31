KitKat the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet KitKat, a thoughtful and curious feline with a playful streak. She enjoys observing her surroundings from a high perch and approaches new experiences on her own terms. KitKat is attentive and alert, showing a particular interest in wand toys-she watches them with curiosity before joining in with brief but enthusiastic play sessions.

She is motivated by treats and responds well when they are presented in a way that feels comfortable to her, showing her independent yet trusting nature. KitKat is gentle and enjoys brief moments of affection, lightly nudging hands for pets and leaning in when she feels at ease. She has a natural curiosity about her environment, exploring new scents and objects while maintaining a calm, relaxed demeanour.

KitKat is perfect for someone who appreciates a cat with a balance of playfulness and independence-she will engage when she chooses and is equally content observing from a comfortable perch. Her inquisitive, relaxed personality makes her a delightful companion for those who enjoy gentle interactions and the joy of watching a cat explore her world.

KiKat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Female

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.