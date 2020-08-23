Ultimate Maple Whisky Beast Burger from Chef Scott Vivian

Scott Vivian is a long-time Toronto chef and the owner of Beast Bodega just off King Street W. at Tecumseth Street. His food is so good that Anthony Bourdain once requested him as his personal chef upon a visit to Toronto. Despite having to close his restaurant during COVID-19, he has since reopened along with his new bodega concept where visitors can buy his restaurant-quality ingredients at affordable prices. With the Maple Whisky Beast Burger, Scott is serving up a double-deckered marvel that will draw rave review at your next backyard BBQ.

Ultimate Maple Whisky Beast Burger

Serves: 1

Prep time: 1 hour

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Ingredients

-.5 lbs ground turkey

-salt and pepper, to taste

-2 tbsp vegetable oil

-1 tbsp mayonnaise

-2 tsp Kinsip maple whisky

-2 slices cheddar cheese

-1 potato roll

-2 tbsp caramelized onions

-1 tbsp ballpark mustard

-1/4 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

Directions

1. Divide ground turkey into two balls and form into patties. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Heat large pan on medium high heat. Add vegetable oil.

3. While pan is heating up, mix mayonnaise and maple whiskey in a small bowl. Set aside.

4. When pan is hot, carefully place turkey patties in pan away from yourself. Brown patties on first side, around 4-5 minutes. Once browned, flip patties, add slices of cheese, and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

5. Turn off heat and allow turkey patties to finish cooking and cheese to melt.

6. Now, to build your turkey burger! Place bottom potato roll on cutting board. Spread caramelized onions evenly on bottom bun. Drizzle desired amount of ballpark mustard on top of caramelized onions. Place first turkey patty on top of ballpark mustard. Next, place second turkey patty on top. Then, garnish the top turkey patty with shredded lettuce. Lastly, spread maple whiskey mayonnaise on top bun and place on shredded lettuce.

7. Enjoy this juicy, delicious burger. You might want to make another one for later!