Homegrown Business: Screen Printing and Masks from Spin Ink

During the pandemic, Spin Ink expanded their facility beyond their usual adding an additional 30 jobs and began producing thousands of reusable face masks for numerous businesses & corporations. They were even contracted by the City of Toronto to produce 150,000 masks by the end of July, and gave back to the front-line workers of the GTA. We spoke to them this week to learn more!

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are Spin Ink. We have been a screen printing shop for over 9 years now, founded by Jon Weizman and Ricardo Adams and just recently expanded with myself into a cut and sew operation due to COVID this year. The expansion was one part to keep the business afloat but also second part to help give back to the community and generate more jobs in the area as well. With the expansion of the business into COVID related reusable face masks we were able to keep our doors open and running but now seen this time as an essential service. We added a charitable donation aspect so that out of every 10 masks sold we could add an additional mask as a donation to the front line workers.

What made you want to do this work?

We ultimately seen a couple things unfold as the pandemic began to really take shape. We knew then that we needed to help with the product shortage of protective wear out in the country and also at the same time create more business to keep our shop doors open. Our print side of our business has been around for over 9 years.

What problem does this solve?

We feel by helping with the shortage of PPE and generating more new protective face wear products in the area that we can give people the confidence to still enjoy and carry on as best as they can and as safely as they can with their regular and daily lives.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We cater to anyone and everyone! People love clothing and people also love to customize their clothing to show uniqueness and creativity in all ways. We try to cater to anyone who wants quality products and still a sense of style, be it with our in house printing service or our new cut and sew garment production expansion.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Spin Ink mostly makes money off people coming to us with an idea for a clothing print, we have many different blank garments to choose from so the client can really get something that suits them and their needs. With our face mask production side of things we can get as creative there as well and offer colour options and printing of art and design should the client require.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We are located at 168 Rexdale Blvd, Unit 4, Toronto Ontario M9W 1P6. You can also find us online.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

I think it really always comes down to the quality of the product and price we can offer it at. We are very competitive and always try to work with our clients budget and requests. They usually ask us how much does it cost for a certain quantity of products with a specific design to print. We will always love to answer questions and give customers options and things to keep in mind.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is getting to work with different people and seeing their creativity expand and us getting the chance to make that happen with them. The worst part could maybe be the short timelines and quick turnaround times a client can push and expect, we try our best but have families and lives also haha

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

We love Merch in Motion, you can check them out here. They handle tour logistics, live event service and e-commerce for many touring Canadian and American artists and bands. They has been a long standing client of ours who are always grinding it out and providing top of the line service to all.