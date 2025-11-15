Mia the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Mia is a beautiful and complex girl with a big personality and an even bigger heart once she learns to trust. She’s a cat who feels deeply-her emotions come through in her expressive eyes, her passionate meows, and her occasional tail swishes that let you know exactly how she’s feeling. Beneath that intensity is a cat who truly craves love and companionship, even if she doesn’t always know how to ask for it gently.

When Mia feels safe, she becomes incredibly affectionate-rubbing against you for attention, purring contentedly, and even curling up in your lap once she’s comfortable. She enjoys being near people and often follows you around the room, curious about what you’re doing and eager to be part of it. Sometimes, she can become overstimulated by too much touch or excitement, so she does best with someone who can read her signals and give her space when she asks for it. With time, patience, and understanding, she blossoms into a very sweet companion who will seek out your affection in her own endearing way.

Playtime can be hit or miss for Mia-sometimes she enjoys a short chase with a wand toy, other times she’d rather just be petted or watch the world around her. She’s also easily distracted by her surroundings, so a calm and quiet environment would help her feel more at ease.

Mia’s ideal adopter will appreciate a cat with spirit and individuality, someone who doesn’t need constant handling but still wants to be close. She’ll reward patience with loyalty, warmth, and moments of pure sweetness-like when she sits between your legs, purring softly, content to simply be near you.

If you’re looking for a cat who will love you deeply on her own terms and keep life interesting with her expressive personality, Mia might just be the one waiting for you.

Mia

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: No

