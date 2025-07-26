Dino the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Perched like a quiet guardian on his favourite high shelf, Dino watches the world with thoughtful, golden eyes. This gentle soul may seem shy in the shelter, but we know from his previous home that his true personality is full of life and love. Dino was described as friendly, outgoing/confident, playful, good with children, and high energy. He really enjoyed petting and playtime, and with the right home, we’re confident that this spirited boy will shine again.

When you first meet Dino here at the shelter, he might be up high, observing quietly and keeping a safe distance. He’s still adjusting and learning that humans can be kind and safe, and he appreciates gentle voices and slow movements. While he’s not quite ready for cuddles, Dino is already making incredible progress. With patience and love, he’s beginning to come down-literally and figuratively-from his high perch of fear.

Recently, Dino showed his brave side by climbing down to enjoy some delicious meatball treats and even licked Churu right from a caring hand! He watched wand toys with quiet curiosity, even swatted at them with a hint of playful spirit hiding beneath his cautious exterior. He startles easily, especially with sudden noises, but he’s quick to recover and return to what he loves-snacks and observing his surroundings like the thoughtful boy he is.

Dino is a special cat who will blossom in a calm, understanding home where he can go at his own pace. We truly believe that once he feels safe, his affectionate, playful, and confident nature will shine through just as it did before. With the right person by his side, Dino is going to feel safe, seen, and, eventually, so very loved.

Could you be the one to help this sweet soul write his next chapter?

Dino

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 6 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

