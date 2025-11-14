For cinephiles in Canada, finding high-quality 4K movies is a must — and Toronto is one of the best places to start your search! Whether you’re hunting for the latest blockbuster release or a classic film, there are plenty of stores in and around the city offering a wide range of 4K physical media. From independent shops that cater to niche tastes to larger retailers with extensive collections, Toronto and its surrounding areas are full of fantastic options. Not in Toronto? No worries—there are also a number of great online stores that will ship 4K movies directly to your door.

Here’s a roundup of the best places to buy 4K movies in Toronto, nearby in Guelph, and online across Canada.

Where to Buy 4K Movies in Toronto

Bay Street Video

Location: 1172 Bay St., Toronto

Website: baystreetvideo.com

Bay Street Video is a beloved institution for movie lovers in Toronto. With a vast collection of both mainstream and hard-to-find films, it’s an ideal spot for 4K enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for the latest releases or rare indie gems, Bay Street Video has something for everyone.

TIFF Bell Lightbox (ONLY November 18 – December 31, 2025)

Location: 220 Yonge St., Toronto

Website: shop.tiff.net

As the retail arm of the renowned Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF Bell Lightbox offers a curated selection of 4K titles, particularly art-house and critically acclaimed films as part of the Criterion Collection. You can find the titles on their website as well as some in store. This will only be available from November 18th, 2025 – December 31st, 2025.

Vinegar Syndrome

Location: 399 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto

Website: vinegarsyndrome.com

For collectors of rare and cult films, Vinegar Syndrome on Roncesvalles Ave. is a must-visit. Specializing in restorations of obscure, genre-bending films, their selection of 4K releases will satisfy any cineaste’s cravings for something off the beaten path.

Eyesore Cinema

Location: 1176 Bloor St W, Toronto

Website: eyesorecinema.com

This quirky, independent shop specializes in the strange and the avant-garde. Eyesore Cinema offers a solid selection of 4K movies, including unique international films, hard-to-find releases, and a variety of genres that cater to the most discerning collectors.

BMV Books

Location: 471 Bloor St. W, Toronto

Website: bmvbooks.com

Known for its extensive selection of books, BMV Books also boasts a decent collection of DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K movies. With its affordable prices and frequent sales, it’s a great place to browse and discover films you might not find elsewhere.

ABC Books

Location: 662 Yonge St, Toronto

Website: ABCBooKsToronto.blogspot.com

Though primarily a used bookstore, ABC Books on Yonge Street is a hidden gem for movie lovers. Their selection of 4K discs may be more limited than other stores, but the prices are usually great, and you might just find a rare title or two.

Where to Buy 4K Movies Near Toronto

Cinema 1 (Guelph)

Location: Stone Road Mall, 435 Stone Road West, Guelph

Website: cinema1.ca

Located just outside Toronto in Guelph, Cinema 1 is a well-known independent movie store that carries an impressive range of 4K films. It’s the perfect stop for those in the surrounding area looking to add some new titles to their collection.

FYE Sunrise Records (Guelph)

Location: 435 Stone Rd W, Guelph

Website: sunriserecords.com

Sunrise Records at Stone Road Mall in Guelph has a great selection of movies, including 4K titles. FYE offers a variety of genres, from big studio releases to more niche choices, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

The Beat Goes On (Multiple Locations)

Location: Multiple

Website: beatgoeson.com

The Beat Goes On is a chain of stores with locations across Ontario, including Guelph, Oakville, and more. Known for its large catalog of movies, music, and vinyl, they carry a solid selection of 4K titles at competitive prices.

Where to Buy 4K Movies Online in Canada

Unobstructed View

Website: unobstructedview.com

Unobstructed View is a Canadian online retailer specializing in high-definition media. They offer a wide selection of 4K Blu-rays, with a particular focus on films from boutique labels and independent releases. Fast shipping and competitive pricing make them a top choice for online shoppers.

Cinema 1

Website: cinema1.ca

Cinema 1’s online store extends their incredible selection of 4K movies to the digital realm. With free shipping on many orders, it’s a convenient option for those who prefer to shop from home but still want the quality and variety of a local independent store.

The Beat Goes On

Website: beatgoeson.com

The Beat Goes On’s online presence is just as impressive as its physical locations, offering an extensive range of 4K Blu-rays and exclusive editions. Check out their online store for great deals, with the added convenience of delivery straight to your door.

HMV

Website: HMV.ca

HMV is a well-established name in Canadian entertainment retail, offering a comprehensive selection of 4K movies across all genres. Their online store frequently runs promotions, making it a reliable option for those looking for both new releases and classic films.

Gruv.ca

Website: gruv.ca

GRUV.ca is the Canadian arm of GRUV Entertainment — operated under Universal Studios Canada — and has quickly become a go-to for physical media collectors, especially 4K UHD fans. Their catalogue spans a broad range of titles, from mainstream blockbusters to cult classics, limited edition steelbooks, and studio catalogues. With frequent sales (like their well-known “3 for $39.99 / CAD$40” 4K promotions), it’s a strong option for bargain hunters.

If you know any place or website we should add, please email us and we can add it.