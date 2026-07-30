Osheaga 2026: This Year’s Can’t-Miss Shows

Osheaga, Canada’s biggest and thrillingest music festival, returns this weekend with an artist list of epic proportions, bringing together some of today’s (and yesterday’s) most beloved performers across a diverse array of genres.

Here, we single out our top picks for essential performances this year – and the reasons why you should be making the trek to Parc St-Jean Drapeau in Montréal this weekend.

WOLF ALICE (Friday, July 31, 2026, 4.05 pm, Mountain Stage)

English quartet Wolf Alice has been steadily and quietly building for themselves a reputation and fan base for their unique – some might say, unconventional brand of dreampop/indie rock.

Slotted in the 4 pm Friday timeslot, fans may need to sneak out of work early to make the performance, but it promises to be worth it. Their fantastic and varied output, with equally delightful song names – “Giant Peach” (2016), “Moaning Lisa Smile” (2014)” – is sure to be a highlight of the early fest.

GEESE (Friday, July 31, 2026, 9.40 pm, Forest Stage)

Geese have been around for a while now – a decade and counting – but really only picked up steam over the past several years, as their unique brand of post-punk rock ‘n roll garnered attention across social media and in some of the leading critical outlets.

Fans can expect to hear “2122” and “Cowboy Nudes” (both off their critically acclaimed 3D Country, 2023) alongside lesser-known, but equally well-received numbers like the brilliant “Low Era” off 2021’s Projector. We’ll see you there!

TATE MCRAE (Saturday, August 1, 2026, 9.20 pm, River Stage)

Calgary’s own Tate McRae is on a blazing-hot streak, her 2025 album So Close To What still notching up the radio plays – and online streams – over a year-and-a-half since its release.

An avowed fan of 90s/00s Canpop – we’re right with you there, Tate – many of her best songs – “Greedy” (2023), “Sports Car” (2025) – carry the unmistakable influence of beloved icons like Nelly Furtado, Avril Lavigne, and The Weeknd (specifically calling out After Hours as her “perfect album”).

Much like last year’s Olivia Rodrigo, fans can expect McRae to put on an absolute showstopper of a performance, with all the bells and whistles expected of a popular music artist at the top of her game.

LORDE (Sunday, August 2, 9.00 pm, River Stage)

The festival’s unofficial closing act – technically, Major Lazer over at the Forest DJ stage has the later set of the day – Kiwi singer-songwriter Lorde is Sunday’s big get.

Lorde may have come to prominence as a teenager with 2013’s “Royals”, but has demonstrated surprising staying power, with subsequent hit albums – Melodrama (2017), Solar Power (2021), Virgin (2025) – offering up an impressive array of alt-pop tunes.

Come for “Royals”, but stay for “Ribs” (2013), “Green Light” (2017), and last year’s “Broken Glass” (off Virgin). Randy Marsh, you are not invited.

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For all things Osheaga, check out the festival website and get your passes now!