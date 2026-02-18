“A Day in the Life” with: Writer Samra Zafar

If you’ve met Dr. Samra Zafar, you know her kindness and warmth. She leads with a deep compassion that comes from lived experience and has this innate ability of making those around her feel seen and valued.

She is an internationally acclaimed speaker, physician, and bestselling author who turned her own pain into purpose – a purpose to help others through her work. Her first book, A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose, is a powerful memoir that opened hearts and minds around the world to the realities of gender-based oppression and the courage it takes to break free.

Because she’s never content just telling her story (she wants to help others rewrite theirs), she founded Brave Beginnings, a mentorship community for survivors of abuse, to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. Her second book, Unconditional, released earlier this year, became an instant Globe and Mail bestseller and helps readers break free from their own limiting beliefs to lead their fullest lives. Through her words, her work, and her heart, Samra reminds us that resilience isn’t about what breaks us; it’s about how we choose to rise.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in downtown Toronto, and I truly feel at home here. As someone working long, often unpredictable hours in psychiatry, the location is practical; Mount Sinai is just a short walk away. Beyond convenience, it’s the spirit of downtown Toronto that makes me feel like anything is possible…like the next opportunity could be just around the corner, even if I don’t know what it is yet.

Sometimes, that opportunity looks like a new dish I’ve never tried, from a part of the world I’ve never been! I’m obsessed with good food, and being surrounded by the culinary gems that are downtown Toronto’s cafés and restaurants means I always have a soul-soothing spot to catch up with friends or host visitors from out of town. It’s like I get to travel the world through my plate — Ethiopian, Pakistani, Korean, Mexican — often in the same week. Food is one of the ways I stay connected to culture, community, and joy when my schedule is full and time feels especially precious.

Some days, all the nourishment I need meets me on a plate at a downtown Toronto restaurant. And on the days that ask for a little more, I find it in the sky. Watching the sun settle below the skyline reminds me that no matter how hard the day, it will come to an end and that there’s always a chance to begin again tomorrow. The best sunsets of my life have been collected from my home in downtown Toronto.

What do you do?

By profession, I’m a resident psychiatrist at Mount Sinai Hospital, completing my medical training. It’s work that keeps me grounded in purpose every single day. I work alongside brilliant mentors and peers, and I still attend classes… learning never really stops in medicine!

Outside of the hospital, I’m an author and keynote speaker. My two bestselling books, A Good Wife and Unconditional, are stories that speak to resilience, trauma, and healing. I’ve had the incredible opportunity to speak across Canada and beyond, to institutions, corporations, and nonprofits, about mental health, neuroscience, and belonging.

I’m also the co-founder of Brave Beginnings, a Toronto-based registered charity that provides resources and support to survivors of gender-based violence and trauma. And, most importantly, I’m a mom to two amazing daughters who are growing into fierce, kind women. They’re my greatest pride and joy.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m fully immersed in my residency, splitting my time between hospital work and classroom training. I’m in the thick of learning how to be both a scientist and a healer, which is humbling and energizing.

I also released my latest book, Unconditional, earlier this year. It’s been a whirlwind: speaking engagements, book club events, national media and a cross-Canada book tour connecting with readers who are navigating their own mental health journeys. It’s been incredibly meaningful to bring science and storytelling together in ways that connect with both readers and people in corporate and healthcare spaces. At the heart of it is my passion for sharing the science behind trauma, healing, and human connection. When we understand what’s happening beneath the surface, we’re better able to meet ourselves and each other with compassion, clarity, and care.

And on the creative side, I’ve started to brainstorm ideas for my next writing project. It’s early, just notes in my phone and the occasional sentence that comes to me in the middle of the clinic when I’m nowhere near a pen. But I’m being patient with myself. I’ve learned not to rush it because the stories that matter take their time.

Where can we find your work?

You can find me on Instagram and LinkedIn, where I share stories, reflections, and conversations around mental health, resilience, and personal growth.

Both of my books — A Good Wife and Unconditional — are available at Indigo, Amazon, and independent bookstores across Canada. I’m also a guest on podcasts regularly and would love to connect with more local hosts. Toronto’s creative scene is full of amazing voices I’d love to collaborate with!

And for more about my speaking, writing, or nonprofit work, visit my website.