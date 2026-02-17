My Digital Life: Content Creator Lisa Horbunova

Building a life from scratch is rarely as polished as social media makes it look, and that’s exactly where Lisa Horbunova’s content stands out. An immigrant to Canada from Ukraine, Lisa uses Instagram and TikTok as a space to document the real work of your 20s: balancing ambition with burnout, a full-time career with creative side projects, relationships with independence, and big dreams with everyday routines. Her content blends career growth, lifestyle, travel, and honest “figuring it out” moments in a way that feels aspirational without ever losing its grounding in reality. We spoke with Lisa to chat about how she turned a love of creating into a serious platform, how she balances content creation alongside a 9-to-5 in marketing, and why building community now matters more to her than just chasing reach. She also shares the behind-the-scenes of monetizing content, the mental load that comes with always being “on,” and what’s next as she looks to build something deeper and more sustainable.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

I share lifestyle content on Instagram & TikTok, but the real theme is building a life in your 20s – building a life away from home (I immigrated to Canada from Ukraine 6.5 years ago), juggling a 9-5, side projects, finances, relationship, traveling and everything in between. My content is a mix of career, ambition, “figuring it out” moments, and real-life routines, all in a way that’s aspirational but still realistic.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I’ve always loved social media, but I started taking it seriously about three years ago. It began as a creative outlet – I genuinely enjoy every part of the process: filming, photography, editing, writing/copywriting, storytelling, and even the “behind the scenes” of building something from nothing.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I wasn’t inspired by one specific creator – it was more the industry itself. It looked fun and aligned with my skills, and I had this mindset of: if they can do it, why can’t I? Especially since I already loved creating.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience feels a lot like me: mostly Canadian women in their 20s and 30s, many of them immigrants or first-gen, who want to be ambitious without sacrificing quality of life. They’re building careers, figuring themselves out, and trying to get the most out of living in a big city.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

Because I do this alongside a full-time job, my process is pretty integrated into real life – I film when I’m inspired and when I have time, and I build content into my day-to-day. Which is not ideal, and I would love to have a better system around it.

In terms of help, I hired an assistant last year, which has been a game-changer. And honestly, my best friend and my boyfriend have been my OG team since day one – they’ve helped me film most campaigns. I’ve only worked with a professional videographer on one campaign so far.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

Right now, monetization is mostly brand partnerships, plus UGC (creating content for brands to use on their channels or in ads). I also do social media consultations/coaching, which I love because it lets me go deeper strategically. And yes – I also work a 9–5 as a marketing manager, and I consult for social media clients on the side.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I love to get creative with campaigns, and here are a few of my fave ones:

Starbucks | Trident | Vachon | Tourism Calgary | Staples | Intrepid Travel

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: how many doors it opens – creatively, financially, and socially – and being able to have a voice. It can genuinely become a platform for whatever your next chapter is.

Worst part: the mental load. It’s hard to set boundaries when everything can be content. Sometimes life moments (birthdays, trips, big milestones) start feeling like a content opportunity first – and you have to actively remind yourself to still experience them.

What are your future plans for your channel?

This year, I want to diversify beyond brand deals (affiliate marketing, digital products, and more scalable income streams), and focus more on community – being more open, creating more connections, and building something that feels like it has depth, not just reach.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Jade Lagassé