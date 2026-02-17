Jess the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jess is the definition of a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed companion who brings a sense of pure, unadulterated happiness to every room she enters. As a young puppy, she possesses an infectious energy that makes it impossible not to smile when she is nearby. She is a naturally sweet soul who thrives on interaction and finds genuine delight in the simple pleasures of life, whether that is a new toy or a friendly face. This delightful girl is always ready to engage with the world around her, showcasing a spirited personality that is perfectly balanced by her affectionate nature.

This happy girl is a classic, rambunctious puppy who views every day as a grand adventure waiting to happen. Jess is known for her adorable, springy jumps that demonstrate just how excited she is to be part of the action. She loves to stay active and spends much of her time playing, showing off her coordination and her zest for movement. Because she is still in the heart of her puppyhood, her curiosity is endless, and she approaches new experiences with a wagging tail and a positive attitude that makes training and socialization a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

Beyond her playful antics, Jess is simply a cute and loving friend who wants to be wherever the fun is happening. She has a way of making people feel special just by leaning in for a snuggle after a long session of romping around. Her temperament is exactly what one would expect from a healthy, thriving pup: she is resilient, enthusiastic, and full of potential. Jess is looking for a home where her lively spirit will be celebrated and where she can continue to grow into the loyal and charming adult dog she is destined to become.

Jess

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

