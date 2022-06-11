Charlotte the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Charlotte is the definition of a lapcat! When she isn’t chatting with you all about her day, this adorable tabby wants nothing more than to cuddle up with you. She can be a bit insistent about it sometimes, meowing at your free hand as if to say “this hand should be petting me!” She can also be a bit vocal if she hears you in another room and you are not interacting with her. We expect that once she settles into a regular routine and feels comfortable and secure, she will display less anxious signs when being pet or when her people have to leave her space. Charlotte would be the perfect companion for anyone who wants a truly affectionate cat.

Charlotte

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

