Kiara the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Kiara, a female dog with a heart full of excitement and sweetness, who found her way to the shelter as a stray. Kiara’s exuberance knows no bounds, often greeting her handlers with jumps of joy. While her leash manners may be erratic, consistent reinforcement by your side is key to her progress. Despite her hyperactivity and occasional nippiness, Kiara’s affectionate nature shines through, always seeking closeness and connection. With patient redirection, she eagerly transitions her attention from hands to pull toys, showcasing her willingness to learn. Kiara’s eagerness to please is evident in her ability to sit for treats and respond to recall commands. Although she may still pull on walks, she’s making strides towards mastering loose leash walking. Kiara’s enthusiasm for treats serves as a powerful motivator in her training journey. While she may exhibit reactivity towards other dogs, positive reinforcement with plenty of treats can help her navigate these encounters with confidence. With patience, love, and lots of treats, Kiara is poised to become a cherished member of a patient and understanding family, ready to shower them with endless affection and loyalty.

Kiara

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more

