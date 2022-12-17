Tux the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Tux had no plan of leaving the comfort and safety of his home but due to unfortunate circumstances he came to us. Tux is new to shelter and adjusting to the hustle and bustle, being an indoor only cat for many years, its not easy for him. He is a sweet, big boy with a gentle heart. He prefers to hide at this time to cope with the stress, but very curious once he warms up to our considerate approach. Tux could also use some exercise and movement, which unfortunately he is unable to do in a shelter cage. If you want to give Tux a forever home, come and meet him today! A trainer will share tips and strategies to help Tux transition in a new home and come out of his shell.

Tux

Age: 10 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

