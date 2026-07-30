Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Dustin Searcy

Dustin Searcy is a Toronto-based comedian bringing a sharp mix of silliness, sarcasm, and heartfelt storytelling to stages across Canada. A familiar face on the live comedy circuit, Dustin has a knack for turning everyday absurdity into something genuinely memorable—whether he’s working the crowd or spinning a tale from his own life. Catch him this season on The New Wave of Standup on CBC and CBC Gem.

How would you describe your comedy style?

A blend of silliness, sarcasm, and passionate storytelling.

Who are some of your influences?

Mr. Bean, Daniel Tosh, Dave Chappelle, the genie from Aladdin, and Terry Crews in the Old Spice commercials.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Robin Williams.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

It varies day to day, but as I’m writing this, I’m watching a YouTube video of Larry David getting mad at a parking lot gate because it won’t accept his credit card, causing him to hold up traffic. So Larry.

What is your pre-show ritual? Anonymously walking through the audience, covertly spraying a homemade aerosol potion to brainwash them into becoming an angry mob so they heckle the entire show and provide me with juicy crowd work clips. I also always drink a club soda with lime.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Toronto, because the late-night food in this city is incredible. It’s a deflating experience to finish a show only to find out the only food option is the Kit-Kat inside the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace-themed vending machine in the lobby of your motel.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

When I was in grade 3, my teacher, Ms. Strilchuk, was trying to teach us the word “synonym,” and to make her and the class laugh, I kept pronouncing it “cinnamon” with slight variations. Not the most creative joke, but I committed 100%. After a couple of minutes, I had her in tears, which I was very proud of because I had a massive crush on her. She was hesitant to consider a relationship because of the age gap (she was in her late 20s and I was 8), but I knew the way to her heart was making her laugh. Sadly, we never dated.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live shows, by far. The live experience is so different from what you see on social media, and you get a much better sense of who a comedian really is by watching them in person.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto is known for its state-of-the-art public transportation, and there are NEVER issues.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m touring across Canada, and you can find a full list of dates on my website

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Jordan Policicchio