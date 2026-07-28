My Digital Life: Content Creator Ethan MacMillan

At 19, most people are still figuring themselves out. Ethan MacMillan decided to do it publicly. In March 2025, the University of Toronto student launched his social media presence across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok — not chasing fame, but chasing self-knowledge. Since then, he has won the $200,000 grand prize on Fear Factor: House of Fear, completed a full marathon, and built a growing community of young people drawn to his honest, unfiltered take on growth, confidence, and the daily work of becoming who you are meant to be.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My Instagram channel is @ethanmacm, and my YouTube channel is @ethanmacmillann. I use both platforms as a way to express myself creatively and, more importantly, to inspire others. My content blends different parts of my life, including fashion, lifestyle, fitness, travel, and personal growth, with the goal of encouraging people to become the best version of themselves. A big part of my message is centred around fear and growth. After winning Fear Factor: House of Fear, I realized that fear never fully disappears — you just learn how to move through it. I want my content to inspire people to identify what scares them and face those fears head-on. Fear is your purest definition of yourself, and if you can learn to hone it, you’ll be unstoppable. I also love creating funny physical comedy skits that brighten people’s days and give them something to genuinely look forward to, while showing how even small everyday moments and interactions can make a positive impact on someone’s life. Whether it’s through challenges, skits, experiences, or everyday life, I hope people take away the idea that confidence, peace, creativity, and fulfillment come from pushing beyond your comfort zone, being scared, and doing it anyway.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started this social media journey in March 2025. What motivated me to start was, honestly, the fact that I felt lost in the best and worst way possible. I was 19 years old, and like a lot of people my age, I had no idea who I truly was. I realized I didn’t want my life to simply become finding the least painful 9-5 job just to pay bills. I wanted to understand myself on a deeper level. I starved to learn what I was capable of, what my purpose was, and who I truly was underneath fear, insecurity, ego, and comfort. A huge motivation behind starting social media was documenting that journey publicly and making a real impact. I wanted to push myself mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally to a point where I could no longer hide from myself. I’ve always believed that pressure reveals character. When you’re uncomfortable, exhausted, uncertain, or scared, that’s when you discover who you really are. Social media became a way for me to explore that process in real time and hopefully inspire others to do the same in their own lives. Fear was honestly one of the biggest reasons I started. I realized fear controls so much of people’s lives — fear of failure, the unknown, judgment, pain, rejection, love, or not being enough. For me, posting online was uncomfortable at first, but that was exactly why I knew I needed to do it. I wanted to train myself to become comfortable being uncomfortable. I wanted to teach myself how to fail, how to get back up, and how to keep moving forward even when fear was present. A lot of my mindset came from this idea that life constantly gives you signs and opportunities to grow, but most people ignore them because they’re afraid. I felt like life kept pushing me toward taking risks and following my own path instead of living based on other people’s expectations. Starting social media was me finally listening to that feeling. At its core, my journey has always been about authenticity. I believe people are most fulfilled when they live in alignment with who they truly are instead of hiding behind ego, insecurity, or social pressure. I wanted my content to reflect that idea. Not perfection, but growth. Not pretending fear disappears, but learning how to move through it anyway. More than anything, I started because I wanted to discover who I truly was, and I hoped that by being vulnerable enough to share that journey, other people might feel inspired to face their own fears, take risks, and become more authentic versions of themselves too.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

Major inspirations of mine have been historical figures such as Carl Jung and Alan Watts, and big influences of mine have been Nick Bare and Ian Fonz.

How would you describe your audience?

I’d describe my audience as a community of aspirational men and women who are motivated by growth, confidence, creativity, and self-improvement. The majority of my audience ranges from 18–34 years old, being 75% male.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My creative process usually starts with inspiration I find in everyday life, whether I’m out in public, online, at home, through conversations with others, or simply from my own thoughts. Whenever an idea comes to mind, I immediately write it down in my notes app so I can revisit it later. I’m constantly jotting down concepts and observations for future content. When it comes to bringing those ideas to life, I often run them by my friends and family to get their reactions and feedback. While my social media journey has mostly been an individual effort, my friends frequently help with filming and content creation. I also currently work with a publicist who helps create new opportunities for growth and exposure. Moving forward, I’m looking to expand the collaborative side of my work even more.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

Currently, I monetize my content by creating opportunities through my platform and online presence. One major example was being cast on Fear Factor: House of Fear, where I won the $200,000 grand prize. In the short term, I also work with brands through promotional partnerships, where companies send products in exchange for advertising and exposure on my platforms. As I continue to grow, I’m hoping to secure larger sponsorships, paid partnerships, and potentially become a brand ambassador for bigger companies by expanding the publicity and value I can offer. Long term, I see my platform developing into a more meaningful career focused on motivational public speaking for companies, with the goal of creating a lasting and positive impact on people’s lives. I currently work a part-time job with the University of Toronto as an emergency trades dispatcher. Additionally, I am a student at the University of Toronto St. George campus, studying a double major in Political Science and Environmental Studies.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

Personally, my favourite piece of content I have created so far is my full marathon journey YouTube video. Although YouTube has not been my main focus, it is something I am very proud of.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is the freedom of action, expression, and creativity it gives me. At the end of the day, the path I take and the decisions I make are entirely up to me, and I’m able to work on my own terms and timeline. While it can be demanding and requires a lot of discipline and consistency, the work is something I’m genuinely passionate about. It fulfills me creatively and personally, and over time it has become more than just a hobby — it’s become an obsession in the best way possible. Overall, I get to do what I love every day. The hardest part is the pressure and uncertainty that can come with this type of career, especially not always having the security of a guaranteed paycheck. I’ve experienced life both as an employee and as an entrepreneur, and while both come with stress, they are stressful for different reasons. For me personally, I chose the path that brings me the most fulfillment and sense of purpose.

What are your future plans for your channel?

For the future, I will start to post on a more serious and consistent basis, niching my content into the importance of facing your fears and reaching your full potential. This involves creating video essays and individual podcast videos of my life and experience, putting my personal brand into something that others can take value from. In addition, I’d like to build a stronger community that aspirational people like myself can join, which may include personal lifestyle and self-practice guides, one-on-one programs, and an overall collaborative, healthy community of support.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

@slushynoobz