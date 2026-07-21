Danielle Murphy is the founder of @TorontoWeekender, a Toronto-based media platform that focuses on the city’s most exciting events, experiences, and hidden gems. Based in Toronto herself, she creates carousel and short-form video content showcasing everything from major cultural festivals and events to underrated restaurants, unique experiences, and seasonal activities. With a highly engaged cross-platform audience, her content has reached over 20 million people seeking trusted recommendations and inspiration for exploring Toronto.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My channel is called @TorontoWeekender, and I highlight the best events and experiences in the city. I focus on helping both locals and visitors easily navigate Toronto and discover what’s genuinely worth doing, so they can plan their time in the city with confidence and make the most of every outing.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started Toronto Weekender in 2024, and what motivated me in the beginning was my genuine love for the city and everything it has to offer. I’ve always enjoyed exploring Toronto, trying new restaurants, discovering experiences, and keeping up with local events – and I naturally found myself constantly giving friends and visitors recommendations and mini itineraries whenever they came to the city.

Over time, I realized how much I genuinely enjoy helping people experience Toronto in a meaningful way. There’s real satisfaction in seeing people have fun, discover new places, and enjoy the city – whether they’re locals or visiting for the first time.

That’s what inspired me to turn it into a platform. My mission with Toronto Weekender is to help people realize how great Toronto truly is and to encourage them to experience it to the fullest, whether that’s through food, events, or unique local experiences.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I’m inspired a lot by my mom. She’s always been the one who plans every detail of any trip we’ve taken as a family – she naturally puts together itineraries, finds unique things to do, and makes sure everyone is getting the most out of the experience.

She has always been very intentional about making sure everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves. I think that’s where a lot of my own approach comes from – I really value curating experiences.

How would you describe your audience?

Those who are eager to stay in the know about the best new and upcoming restaurants, viral food spots, events, and hidden gems across the city. My audience is made up of people who genuinely want to make the most of their time in Toronto and don’t want to miss out on what’s happening – whether they’re locals looking for fresh inspiration or visitors trying to experience the city like a local.

They’re curious, experience-driven, and always looking for recommendations that help them plan their days, weekends, and nights out more intentionally, with a focus on discovering what’s actually worth their time in the city.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

I work independently. My creative process is very organic – I focus on sharing things that genuinely interest me and experiences I’m naturally drawn to in the city. When creating content, I always put myself in the perspective of my audience and think about what information would actually be helpful or valuable for them to know.

I keep my content highly informational, engaging, and shareable, with a strong focus on helping people quickly understand what’s worth doing in Toronto and why.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

I currently work on Toronto Weekender full-time, and it’s become a fast-growing media brand. I monetize my content through partnerships and collaborations with events, markets, local businesses, restaurants, and brands that align with my audience. This includes featured content, promotional coverage, and creative campaigns designed to drive awareness, engagement, and real-world attendance or traffic.

As the platform continues to grow, I’m focused on expanding these partnerships while staying true to providing value-driven, highly shareable content that helps people discover what’s worth doing in Toronto.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

One of my favourite pieces of content I’ve created is my “Best Indoor Activities $20 or Less” series. This series really resonated with my audience because people are always looking for affordable ways to enjoy Toronto, especially during the colder months. It sparked a lot of engagement, with viewers saving and sharing the post for future plans. I love creating content like this because it’s genuinely useful and helps people make the most of the city without feeling limited by budget or colder seasons.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is being able to support small businesses and genuinely drive foot traffic to them. It’s incredibly rewarding to see a feature translate into real people showing up, trying something new, and having a great experience. I also love giving my audience ideas for things to do and then seeing them go out and enjoy the city – that’s the most fulfilling part.

The more challenging side is the amount of screen time. There can be pressure to always capture the perfect moment or get the right shot, which can sometimes take away from being fully present. That said, I’ve become much better at finding a balance between creating content and actually enjoying the experiences I’m sharing.

What are your future plans for your channel?

My future plans for the channel are to continue growing both my audience and overall reach, while strengthening Toronto Weekender as a go-to media brand for the city.

I’m focused on building long-term partnerships with brands, businesses, and organizations that share a similar vision – celebrating everything that makes Toronto great. The goal is to continue creating content that not only drives discovery but also supports the local community, highlights the city’s diversity, and encourages people to experience Toronto to the fullest.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

@hostedbyhaydenn is a Canadian creator who highlights and reviews the latest viral food and drink spots, making it easy to stay on top of what’s trending in the city.