Louisa the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Louisa, a vibrant, athletic, and expressive girl who is looking for an active adopter to share in her zest for life!

This silly gal is a bundle of joyful energy who loves nothing more than zooming through the park, playing a game of chase, and exploring the great outdoors. Because she can be a bit shy and anxious when being approached, Louisa thrives with a patient, low-pressure approach that allows to warm up at her own pace. Once she’s out and about, she is an incredibly endearing companion who shows her affection through sweet leg-boops, walking right by your side on leash, and looking to you for direction.

Louisa can, at times, get super excited, but with a family ready to guide her and keep her happily active, she is going to make an incredibly rewarding and loyal best friend!

Louisa

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.