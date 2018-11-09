“Five Minutes With” Toronto Hip Hop / Pop artist Leo Vance

Leo Vance is a 21-year-old Hip Hop recording artist and music producer from Toronto, Canada. His musical roots stem from both parents his mother a singer, and father a music producer. Leo describes himself as an artist, producer and visionary. He arranges, writes, produces and performs his own music. From the age of thirteen the self-taught artist learned to play all instruments. Through his teen years Leo wrote, developed and produced his own sound by arranging and composing original music. A serious artist, Leo works hard at his craft on a daily basis, never taking anything for granted.

Drawing from personal trials and an accident that nearly took his life, Leo’s music is personal. The artist writes powerful messages that encourage his generation to survive the valleys in life and come out the other side focused and stronger. To overcome fears and challenges and to contribute, discern and live your highest purpose. Leo leaves it all on the stage when he performs. His performance and winning “Break Through Artist Of The Year Award” at the annual Canadian Television Hip Hop Awards in May 2017 put a well-earned spotlight on the young performer. Later that year, Leo performed for the 2 biggest festivals in Toronto, Youth Day Global, and Tdot Fest at the iconic Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto. Both events celebrates empowering Canadian youth, a message close to Leo’s heart and his music. When a performer delivers music that’s personal, fans feel connected. Leo Vance is one of those artists.

Leo released a single Prelude in March 2018. This single is the Prequel to the EP Interlude that will be release late August of this year. These tracks feature the heart and soul of Leo Vance and each song carry their own story. The songs are versatile, melodic, poetic and conscience. An inspired feel with chill vibes.

2 Lit released this summer, was a an added bonus to Leo’s body of work and a part of a 5 EP series Leo plans to release through the next 8 months. Always working, Leo explains that “2 Lit” has something on their for everyone, it was a fun EP to make. the Ep features songs that were trap inspired, with bouncy beats, catchy hooks and party vibes.

Name: Leo Vance

Genre: Rap/ Pop/HipHop

Founded: 2014

# of Albums: 1 album, 2 EP’s, mixtape

Latest Release:

Interlude EP

Latest Video:

Latest Single:

Something About You

Favourite Restaurant:

Nandos

Favourite band as a teenager:

Coldplay

Favourite band now:

Migos

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Alone by Marshmello

Live Show Ritual:

Go to the gym workout and go to the steam room and rehearse! Eat lots of food and have pre-show candy!

Favourite local artist:

Tory Lanez

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood salad from Fresh!

Queen or College St?

Queen St. for sure!

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!!!

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes, I will be performing at Indie Week Nov 9th at the Gladstone Hotel!

Also, I have a single “Coming Home” available on all platforms Dec. 6th 2018