Homegrown Business: Shakir Al-Qanbar of East Tea Can

Food has always been at the heart of Shakir Al-Qanbar’s story. As the founder and CEO of East Tea Can, he set out to bring the warmth, flavours, and traditions of Levantine hospitality to Mississauga, creating a restaurant where authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and meaningful connection go hand in hand. We spoke with Al-Qanbar to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

I’m the founder of two Mississauga-based restaurants: East Tea Can, a full-service Middle Eastern eatery, and Soul Smash Burgers, a simple, back-to-basics smash burger spot.

What made you want to do this work?

I grew up surrounded by great food and hospitality in the Middle East, and when I moved to Canada, I saw a big opportunity to bring that same quality and feeling here.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

At East Tea Can, we wanted to solve a simple but meaningful problem: the lack of places that serve authentic, high-quality Middle Eastern food with the same social and cultural nuances you experience in the Levant. Food in our culture isn’t just a dish; it’s about the conversation, connection, and community. Our goal was to bring that feeling forward and create a space that reflects the love we have for our heritage.

With Soul Smash Burgers, the concept is completely different, but the intention at its core is similar. We wanted to cut through the noise of overcomplicated menus and trends by focusing on high-quality, no-fluff ingredients. It’s about making great food through a chef’s lens: thoughtful, simple, and delicious.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

For East Tea Can, our guests are incredibly diverse. The restaurant naturally attracts anyone seeking an authentic Levantine dining experience, from families and friends to people who simply love gathering around food meant to be shared. Our menu was intentionally designed for communal moments, so we see a wide range of guests who appreciate culture, flavour, and connection.

For Soul Smash Burgers, the demographic is just as broad. It’s a place for anyone seeking a simple, well-crafted burger made with quality ingredients and intention. Whether stopping by for a quick bite or enjoying a comforting meal, our guests are people who value flavour without the fuss.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

East Tea Can offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering, while Soul Smash Burgers focuses on dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Both are built on strong systems that ensure a consistent experience across all services.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Currently, both East Tea Can and Soul Smash Burgers are located in Mississauga, and our catering serves the entire GTA. We also plan to expand Soul Smash Burgers with additional locations in the west end of the GTA.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes your food different?

At East Tea Can, everything is made 100% from scratch in our commissary using authentic Middle Eastern ingredients sourced from reputable importers.

Soul Smash Burgers was built with a single goal: to focus on the fundamentals and do them exceptionally well. Each burger is made with AAA prime-grade Ontario beef that is hormone-free, sustainably raised, and cooked fresh to order. With morning and evening deliveries and the beef ground twice daily, every burger is served at peak freshness.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best: Watching people look around the restaurant with a smile while waiting for their food, at East Tea Can, it feels like a busy Middle Eastern market, with trays flying by and energy everywhere.

Worst: As a leader, you have to jump in and problem-solve, whether it’s something in your expertise or not. There are times during a busy service when something goes wrong, like equipment failing, a supply issue, and I have to step in to keep things running smoothly and support the team. It can be stressful, but it’s just part of managing everything when things get hectic.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People think running restaurants is easy.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow us at @eastteacan and @soulburgers.ca

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Honestly, all the neighbours in our plaza. We support each other, and everyone is working hard to build something great.