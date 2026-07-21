Five Baby Gear Must-Haves We’re Loving

Registries are long, and not everything on them ends up in daily use. After months of testing carriers, feeding gear and nursery decor for this article, five pieces stood out. Here they are, no particular order, just some of the gear that actually gets used.

1. Ergobaby Embrace

The Embrace is built for the newborn stretch, combining the give of a wrap with the structure of a buckle carrier. There’s no lengthy set of instructions to work through and no wrap-tying technique to learn, which removes a real source of anxiety in those first weeks. It’s safe and comfortable for both parent and baby, whether that means a lap around the apartment or a walk around the block, and versatile enough to reach for without overthinking it.

Why it made the list: It takes the guesswork out of babywearing at a time when nothing else feels straightforward.

Good to know: It’s built for the newborn stretch. Babies will eventually outgrow the front-facing-in stage.

2. Ergobaby Omni 360 Deluxe

The Omni 360 Deluxe carries babies from about seven pounds up to roughly 45, without a separate infant insert, and moves through four positions: front-in, front-out, hip and back. The wide lumbar pad is the detail that matters most after an hour of wear, not the first 10 minutes.

Why it made the list: One carrier, newborn to toddler. It comes with a storage pocket and a privacy hood built in for nursing on the move. It’s also the most comfortable carrier in this roundup for a wide range of body types, with straps and a waistband that adjust to fit taller or bigger parents comfortably, not just an average frame.

For more stylish options, consider Baby Tula carriers. We like the lime green colour, it’s genuinely beautiful, and it works as an extension of your wardrobe. At a time when so much fits differently than it used to, it’s nice to have one thing you’re wearing that’s an actual style choice, and one that fits.

3. Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 Bouncer

The Evolve grows through three stages, newborn lounger, infant bouncer and toddler seat, with height adjustments and a newborn insert that supports baby from head to hips. There’s no motor. The bounce is powered by the baby’s own kicks, which means it doubles as one of the first ways a baby learns that their own movement makes something happen. It’s a lifesaver, plain and simple, because it makes it easy to put the baby down and be hands-free for a while. The baby enjoys it, and you can actually get a few things done.

Why it made the list: It’s a must-have. One bouncer that moves through three stages instead of three separate purchases, and a step pedal that switches between them in seconds, means one more way to keep the baby content while you take five minutes back for yourself.

4. My Brest Friend Nursing Pillow

My Brest Friend comes in different versions to suit however you feed. The Deluxe is the plush, at-home pick, with a strap that has both a Velcro closure for quick adjustments and a silent-release buckle, so a 2 a.m. feed doesn’t end with a loud rip that wakes the baby back up.

There’s also a Travel version, which deflates flat enough to fit in a diaper bag side pocket and inflates in under a minute, and a Linen Stripe version in a lighter, more breathable material for warmer months. And it isn’t just for the nursing parent. The wraparound support and the height it adds make it just as useful for bottle feeding, so both parents get the benefit.

Why it made the list: The wraparound design closes the gap between parent and baby that C- and U-shaped pillows leave open, no matter how you’re feeding.

5. Crane Baby Nursery Decor

Crane Baby has built its catalogue around fully coordinated collections. The Kendi collection leans safari, with lions, elephants and giraffes in warm, earthy tones. We’re obsessed with the Ezra collection and its woodland animals, rendered in a soft palette of amber. The Cove collection uses pastel, sea-inspired motifs, and the Charlie collection brings a farmhouse feel with geese and tractor prints.

Why it made the list: Nothing here feels like an afterthought. The crib sheet, the wall art and the swaddle all speak the same design language, so the room comes together like it was decorated by someone with an eye for it, not assembled piece by piece under deadline. The quality holds up to daily wear, and the collections are versatile enough to carry a nursery from newborn days right through the toddler years without a full redo.