“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Justine Eva Smith

Growing up before the internet meant entertainment was something we created ourselves. On a single income, our family found joy in simple, affordable adventures, weekly trips to the library for VHS tapes and chapter books, long days playing outside with friends, and endless afternoons making our own fun at home. With a creative mom, crayons and paper became paper dolls of our favourite books, movies, and TV characters, and those moments helped spark Justine Eva Smith’s lifelong love of art.

That creativity was nurtured by the people around us. Our French Canadian grandpa, who we’d visit every summer, would spend hours drawing with us, often sketching the view of Mont Saint-Hilaire from his backyard. Our aunt, a career clown and fitness instructor, always made an appearance during our visits. She brought the same creative spirit, happily painting homemade watercolour books with us for hours.

Looking back, it was the combination of family, imagination, nostalgia, and the absence of expensive toys and endless screen time that shaped Justine’s artistic journey.

That childhood love of drawing eventually led Justine to study art at Sheridan College and OCAD University. Today, Justine exhibits artwork that celebrates the creativity first nurtured around the family kitchen table.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I work for the downtown BIA that covers Toronto’s Entertainment District and King West Village. This exciting area of the city gets over 19 million visitors annually and is home the City’s major stadiums as well as iconic landmarks like the CN Tower, Roy Thomson Hall, the Princess of Wales Theatre and more.

What do you do?

I’m a multidisciplinary artist specializing in painting, but I like to dabble in a wide variety of mediums. I’m also a musician. I experiment a lot and enjoy the process of making and the discovery that happens when you lead with curiosity. During the week, I work downtown Toronto as an Operations Manager.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I’m working on mostly figurative and portrait paintings that incorporate textiles and embroidery, as well as recording a second album with my band rolemodels. I just got back from New York City, where I got to participate in an experimental art fair called the Work in Progress Festival at the Blanc. Earlier this year, I exhibited for the first time at the Artist Project in Toronto, which was also a great experience. Coming up, I have a solo show in a cafe in Hamilton called SYNONYM in August – so I’ve been creating a lot of work for that specifically.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram | TikTok | Website | Spotify | Linktree