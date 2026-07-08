When Mary Aitken had a vision to create a membership-based women’s club in downtown Toronto, she was met with very little support. Backers and developers didn’t understand the need. There were already clubs in the city for networking and socializing. But Aitken, who was all too familiar with the corporate landscape—particularly within the financial industry—recognized that women were not treated the same as their male counterparts. She made it her mission to create a space where women could feel empowered, supported, and connected beyond the boardroom.

Verity Club opened its doors in a beautifully restored heritage building on Queen Street East. More than 20 years later, it has grown into a thriving community for professional women. What’s especially remarkable is that Aitken and her team built the membership entirely through word-of-mouth and referrals. To this day, the club does not advertise, yet continues to welcome women in a warm, non-exclusive environment. Today, Verity is home to approximately 700 members representing a wide range of professions and backgrounds.

Verity Club offers spaces for women to work, connect, and recharge. Mastermind groups provide opportunities for thoughtful conversations on everything from business strategy to personal growth. Over the years, the club has welcomed guest speakers who share insights on timely and relevant topics. Most recently, economist and climate expert Diana Fox Carney (and yes, the spouse of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney) spoke with members.

And Verity is so much more than a private club. The impressive 65,000-square-foot building, once a chocolate factory in the 1850s, is also home to a private members-only restaurant, lounge, and speakeasy. There’s a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a tranquil pool area, and the ever-popular Sweetgrass Spa, which is open to the public. The building also features four beautifully appointed hotel rooms available for members and visitors alike, welcoming guests from as far away as Japan and across Europe. To call Verity a hidden gem almost feels like an understatement.

But it’s not just the beautiful space that makes Verity special—it’s the people and the way they treat people. During a recent tour and lunch at Verity, Aitken reminisced about how her own experience as a high-powered executive in the Financial Industry influenced and inspired what she wanted in Verity Club. She mentioned her experience with how clubs would automatically defer to men at business dinners or meetings. Making decisions, even on wine or presentation of the final bill, were more often automatically deferred to the men, even though she was the one in charge. She eliminated that awkwardness that made any woman feel lesser than. Whoever was in charge of the meeting is the one in charge of all decisions unless otherwise stated.

It was also heartwarming to hear how many staff members have been with her for years. Each has their own story, including the concierge who warmly greets members at the front desk. Aitken spoke about how important the support of both her family and her staff has been to Verity’s success and longevity. That sense of care is evident throughout the club, with a team that genuinely wants members to feel comfortable and at home. It’s a reminder that exceptional service comes from every level of an organization. From the moment you step foot inside Verity, it feels less like a private club and more like a welcoming home combined with the attentiveness of a five-star hotel.

The club’s facilities are thoughtfully designed to support both business and relaxation while fostering a strong sense of community. Quiet workspaces with private offices allow members to conduct confidential conversations when needed. Boardrooms and meeting rooms can be reserved for team gatherings, while gallery spaces showcase the work of local artists. The event spaces regularly host everything from business functions to private celebrations. I mentioned to Aitken that I had attended several trunk shows here featuring my friend and talented Canadian fashion designer, Diane Kroe.

Sharing the building with GEORGE Restaurant makes the visit to the Verity Club even more special. The four-time Michelin-Recommended restaurant, led by Executive Chef Lorenzo Loseto, has been a favourite on Toronto’s dining scene since 2003. It’s one of those restaurants that always surprises even the most seasoned food lovers. Committed to fresh, local ingredients, Loseto’s signature “double-sided” tasting menu means your meal won’t be the same as the person seated next to you. Think of it as two unique tasting experiences unfolding simultaneously.

With its exposed brick walls and soaring ceilings, GEORGE offers a contemporary yet welcoming atmosphere. In the summer, the twinkle-lit courtyard patio is pure magic and one of the city’s most charming outdoor dining spaces. Tucked just steps from Toronto’s historic Old Town and Financial District, it’s a beautiful oasis that’s well worth discovering.

Is Verity really just for women? Membership, yes. But Aitkens laughed as she pointed out a few men in Verity’s space. They would have to be invited by members in order to use the meeting spaces, casually or for business, as well as Verity’s own restaurant and patio space. Who wouldn’t love to feel comfortable and be treated well?