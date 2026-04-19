Season to Taste: Executive Chef Nick Ruggiero of Vivo Avanti

Blending Italian heritage with Toronto’s vibrant food culture, Chef Nick Ruggiero has built a career rooted in tradition, refined through experience, and driven by a passion for bringing people together. Now the Corporate Executive Chef for the Vivo Culinary Group, his vision continues to grow through new locations and a focus on creating memorable, community-driven dining experiences, brought to life through dishes that balance cherished family recipes with modern Italian innovation.

What first inspired you to become a chef, and how has your journey led you to Vivo?

Growing up in an Italian family, food was always at the heart of our home. Some of my earliest memories are of helping my Nonna in the kitchen, where I developed a deep appreciation for cooking and the way it brings people together. That passion naturally evolved into working in local restaurants and eventually pursuing formal training at George Brown in Culinary Arts. During that time, I had the opportunity to complete an exchange in Parma, Italy. After returning to Toronto, I gained experience in some of the city’s top restaurants, including Aria, Byblos Downtown, and, most recently, Pastiche. Each step in that journey has led me to Vivo, where I can bring together my heritage, training, and experience in a meaningful way.

Who were some of your biggest influences, either chefs or family, in shaping your approach to cooking?

My biggest influence has always been my family, especially my Nonni and my Mom, who taught me that cooking is as much about care and tradition as it is about technique. Professionally, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside talented chefs who emphasized discipline, creativity, and respect for quality ingredients. Those experiences helped shape my approach, which balances authenticity with a modern perspective, always keeping the guest experience at the forefront.

What’s the story behind your restaurant — how did it come to life?

Vivo began as a passion project by a local family who remain the owners and driving force behind all Vivo Pizza + Pasta and Vivo Avanti locations. The concept is rooted in a simple but powerful philosophy: bringing people together through great food. Across every location, that vision comes to life through authentic Italian cuisine, thoughtfully crafted dishes using high-quality ingredients, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere where guests can create lasting memories with friends and family.

How does the food culture of Toronto influence your cooking style or menu choices?

Toronto’s diversity is incredibly inspiring. While I stay rooted in authentic Italian traditions, I enjoy incorporating modern techniques and local, seasonal ingredients that reflect the city’s dynamic food scene. It’s about respecting tradition while allowing the environment around you to shape and evolve your cooking.

What’s one local ingredient you can’t live without in your kitchen?

High-quality olive oil: no question. In an Italian kitchen, it’s not just an ingredient, it’s a foundation.

If someone was visiting Toronto for the first time, what food experience would you insist they try?

Toronto has such an exciting and diverse food scene; it’s hard to narrow it down. I’d start with a glass of wine and a pizza at one of our Vivo locations—it’s a great introduction to what we do. Our High Park location also offers an outstanding brunch that’s definitely worth experiencing. Beyond that, I’d recommend exploring St. Lawrence Market for some of the city’s best grab-and-go bites, and heading over to Ossington Avenue and Dundas West for cocktails and small plates.

What restaurants, cafés, or hidden gems in Toronto do you personally love to eat at when you’re off-duty?

There are so many great spots to shout out, but some of my personal and consistent favourites would include Forno Cultura, Bar Isabel, Union, and Cry Baby Gallery for some cocktails.

How do you think the dining scene in Toronto is different from other Canadian cities?

What sets Toronto apart is its incredible diversity and willingness to evolve. You can experience authentic flavours from all over the world in one city, and chefs here are constantly innovating, whether it’s through new techniques, trending dishes, or reimagining classics. There’s a real openness and energy in the industry that keeps the scene fresh and exciting.

Where do you like to shop for ingredients locally — farmers’ markets, specialty shops, or a particular supplier?

When I’m actually at home and want to stock up the fridge to cook some meals for the family, if I’m not stopping by the old reliable Costco for essentials, I love to drop by local Etobicoke specialty shops like Freebird Market, Monte’s Premium Meats, and San Remo Bakery.

Beyond food, what makes Toronto special to you as a place to live and work?

Beyond the food, it’s the people and the sense of community that make Toronto special to me. It’s such a diverse and welcoming city, and that shows up in everyday life, not just in restaurants, but in the way people connect and support one another. It feels like a place where you can build something meaningful while still feeling at home.

What’s next for you and your restaurant here?

We’ve just opened our King City location, and the response from the community has been incredible. We’re truly grateful for the support. Right now, our focus is on building that momentum in King City while preparing for a busy summer across all of our locations. At the same time, we’re always open to thoughtful growth and exploring new opportunities, as long as it aligns with our vision and the right community fit.