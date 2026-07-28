Zola the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Zola, a delightfully quirky and independent girl who completely charms everyone she meets. With her wonderfully unique personality, she is a master at capturing hearts and knows exactly how to make a lasting impression.

This silly and funny lady marches to the beat of her own drum, especially when it comes to outdoor time. Zola prefers a leisurely stroll, making her the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys a relaxed, low-pressure routine. She is incredibly food-motivated and will proudly show off her excellent sitting skills in exchange for a tasty treat. While she appreciates having her own space initially, she has a wonderfully sweet side and warms up beautifully on her own terms. Once she feels comfortable, she loves to express her affection by leaning gently against your leg or even curling up right in a friendly lap for some gentle companionship.

Zola is ready to bring an abundance of personality, laughter, and quiet affection to a loving home. If you are looking for a special companion to share peaceful moments and plenty of treats, please reach out to meet this wonderful available pet today.

Zola

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 7 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.