Homegrown Business: Audrey Ooi of Tasty Tours Toronto

What started as a love of food, travel, and meeting new people has grown into one of Toronto’s best-known food tour companies. Audrey Ooi, founder and Chief Eating Officer of Tasty Tours Toronto, has spent years introducing locals and visitors alike to the city’s hidden food gems through guided walking tours packed with great eats, neighbourhood stories, and local history. Best known for its popular Kensington Market tours, the company has built a reputation for offering experiences that feel more like exploring the city with a well-connected friend than taking a traditional tourist tour.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Tasty Tours Toronto, and we are the original and number one-rated food tour company in Toronto. Our tours celebrate the city through one-of-a-kind food experiences, and we focus on creating non-touristy tours that showcase the true tastes of Toronto, the kind of tours that locals bring their friends on. Each tour includes a guided walk around a Toronto neighbourhood with curated stops at various eateries for tastings of edible delights and interesting tidbits of food and Toronto history.

We are best known for our five-star rated, number one selling Kensington Market “Taste The World” Food Tour, and we also offer a Must-Do Toronto Food Tour that showcases hidden food gems in downtown Toronto alongside some the city’s most popular sights, the Grand Chocolate Flight which includes a helicopter tour over the city with a guided tasting from a chocolate expert, and our brand new Soccer & Spice Food Tour running in June and July that visits spots inspired by popular soccer nations to celebrate the World Cup coming to Toronto.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always had a love for entrepreneurship, starting from when I was selling homemade cookies to my neighbours in elementary school to raise funds for local charities. When I first graduated from university, I had some time on my hands in between jobs, and I thought I should seize the moment to start experimenting with entrepreneurship. I love eating, travelling and meeting new people, so starting a food tour felt like a natural fit!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

At the time I started, there were no food tours in Toronto like the kind that was popular in the US and Europe. After taking them while travelling, I realized it was something fun and unique that Toronto was missing.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Tourists, of course! We also get a lot of locals who are looking for something fun to do on the weekend or to celebrate a special occasion. For our private group tours, we are popular among companies looking for interactive team bonding events, as well as event organizers for conferences, and so on that are looking for a way to combine sightseeing and eating.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

People pay for a tour ticket, which includes an experienced tour guide and all food samples on the tour.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Kensington Market is our special place. We are the first, longest running food tour in Kensington Market, which remains our most popular tour today. We are also the only company to offer a food tour in the downtown Toronto core!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“What makes you different from other food tours?”

Here’s our answer! We’re the first and longest-running Toronto food tour that’s still run by the founder, so there’s a lot of heart behind what we do. Our tours focus on hidden gems, cool local stories, and authentic flavours—not just trendy Instagram spots. Guests often say they walk away with full bellies but also a deeper appreciation for the city, its history, and its communities. If you want a tour that’s personal, engaging, and full of local flavour (in every sense), you’ll feel right at home with us.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

It’s so hard to choose! It’s a toss-up between meeting new and interesting people on every tour and saying hi to the familiar faces of our store partners on each tour (some of whom we’ve spent over a decade working with!) It’s a joy to help local businesses thrive and to connect with the local and global community.

There isn’t really a worst part. Sometimes you meet unreasonable guests, but most people are lovely, so that more than outweighs the few bad apples!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The classic one is how ‘hard’ it is to eat for a living!

Where can we follow you?

All of our tours are available to view on our website. And you can follow us for updates, photos and more on Instagram and Facebook.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Le Dolci, a fun culinary classroom – it is one of the pioneers of unique food experiences in Toronto. Plus, the owner, Lisa, is a creative and business powerhouse with a truly genuine soul.