Five Minutes With: Folk Musician Kunlé

Dora Award-winning artist Kunlé (Adekunle Olorundare) is a Toronto-based singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer, whose work draws from the deep well of West African storytelling. Born into a musical family in Nigeria, his music features a powerful interplay between rich vocals, traditional talking drums, piano and contemporary fingerstyle guitar.

Kunlé has captivated audiences since the release of his 2015 five-track debut EP ‘Amí N Relé.’ Moving seamlessly between Yoruba, Pidgin and English languages, he balances cultural depth with a soulful, contemporary sensibility, bridging acoustic traditions and Yoruba proverbs to connect with a global audience.

His highly-anticipated new album ‘Kunlé – The Journey,’ released on June 26, 2026, kicked off earlier this year with the lead double-single pre-release for Ilé L’àbọ̀ (featuring a new video) and Cabana – out March 6, 2026 on all streaming platforms. The songs on ‘Kunlé – The Journey’ were recorded in Kunlé’s home studio in Toronto and at Catherine North Studios in Hamilton, ON. It was produced at Catherine North with Kunlé as co-producer and Will Crann (Blue Rodeo, Whitehorse, Feist, The Glorious Sons and more) as co-producer and recording engineer.

In recent years, Kunlé’s creative path expanded. These experiences shaped the new phase in his practice – one that blends music, memory and performance in ways that feel both intimate and cinematic, and culminates into his 2026 seven-track sophomore album release, ‘Kunlé – The Journey.’

Kunlé’s 2024 debut at Toronto’s Koerner Hall, performing alongside South African icon Thandiswa Mazwai, marked an important artistic moment, placing his sound on one of Canada’s most prestigious stages.

Theatre credits include the 2024 Dora Mavor Moore Awards with a win for outstanding production and a nomination for outstanding sound design and composition for co-scoring Soulpepper Theatre’s ‘Three Sisters,’ a nomination for the 2022 Premier’s Awards for his role as music director, composer and performer in Stratford Festival’s ‘Death and the King’s Horseman,’ and guitarist for the Canadian Opera Company’s 2024 opera ‘Aportia Chryptych.’ Plus, his composition “My Little Fingers” won the Folk Music Ontario Award for best instrumental in 2015, leading to endorsements from Furch Guitars and Stonebridge Guitars.

Reviewers often note Kunlé’s warmth and endearing presence onstage. Mike Hill, former Artistic Director of Mariposa Folk Festival, wrote, “Join Kunle as he leaves you basking with gentleness and optimism.”

And after watching him perform at the 2015 Mariposa Folk Festival, the legendary Gordon Lightfoot exclaimed to Kunlé, “You are meant to do this. Don’t stop!”

The 2019 Just Music Concert Series, Accra Unplugged, Accra, Ghana, offered concisely, “Afro-Folk Prince.”

“Kunlé, originally from Nigeria, was totally engaging.” – veteran promoter Richard Flohil, Artists You Should Look Out For, Stories from the Edge of Music, March 7, 2025.

“…he settled in Canada in 2014. …Almost immediately, he was booked to play the Mariposa Folk Festival, prompting him to record a five-song EP in 2015.” – Heather Kitching, Roots Music Canada, June 4, 2023.

A celebrated live performer, Kunlé’s collaborations include working with Juno Award-winning artists such as Töme, sharing stages with acclaimed artists like Julian Taylor and AHI and international touring as guitarist for legendary Canadian blues vocalist Shakura S’Aida. His dynamic sets have captivated audiences globally at events like Germany’s Africa Day Festival, Summerfolk, Mariposa and the Peterborough Folk Festival.

Building on this rich history, his eagerly awaited 2026 touring season started with his album release concert on June 25 at Toronto’s Small World Centre, featuring landmark appearances at the prestigious Mariposa Folk Festival, Theatre Collingwood’s Porchside Festival and the 28th annual Southside Shuffle Blues and Jazz Festival—solidifying his place as one of Canada’s most vibrant and yet deeply rooted artists.

Name:

Kunlé

Genre:

Root Contemporary/Folk/Global

Founded:

2012

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Kunlé – The Journey

Latest Single:

Ilé L’àbọ̀ / Cabana

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

King Sunny Adé, Angelique Kidjo, Majek Fashek, Don Williams, Phil Collins, Tracy Chapman

Favourite musician now:

Jose Gonzalez, King Sunny Adé, Asa

Guilty pleasure song:

Good Ole Boys Like – Don Williams. It’s a bit of a contradiction, but it’s ‘Good Old Boys Like Me’ by Don Williams. People are always shocked that I’m a huge country fan—but growing up in Nigeria, Don Williams was practically a local legend. His storytelling is so universal, it transcends borders. To keep people guessing, I’ll pair that with ‘Brooklyn Baby’ by Lana Del Rey. I love the way she leans into that persona; it’s fun, it’s self-aware, and honestly, it’s just a great track to drive to.

Live show ritual:

Good sleep, no food 3hrs before, vocal warm-up, prayer, no alcohol before stage (I like to be of clear mind and take in the beauty of the moment with little to no influence), sometimes looking at my family pictures, picturing the day they will be in the audience or backstage with me. They have never seen me perform live in person. That’s my show ritual.

Favourite local musician:

This one is hard; there is so much talent locally, but I say Basset The Band

EP or LP?

It depends, but I lean towards LP most. I grew up on it. 😊 I still listen to full albums.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl for sure; however, I rarely look for sleep. When I need it, I close my eyes, and I am gone. C’est fini. People ask how I handle the late nights, but I’m lucky—when I’m done, I’m done. I don’t lie awake overthinking. I close my eyes, and I’m out – BYE!!!!!

When I need to be up early, I can handle it as well.

Road or studio?

Road for sure.

Studio is a necessity for idealising but my creativity starts from the stage. I started as a performer and wrote music for stage before I ever step foot in the studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m incredibly proud of my sophomore album, Kunlé – The Journey, released on June 26th. It really is a body of work with something for everyone, drawing from my life, my Nigerian roots, and the paths I’ve travelled. It’s deeply personal—even the cover art features a photo of me at two years old with a guitar-shaped birthday cake my mother made. It’s funny because, looking back, it feels like she knew before I did that the guitar would become my first instrument and my life’s work.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Website

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

These questions are hard 😊 I love to cook, and I would say I know my way around the kitchen; however, I like Si Lom Thai. It’s a cute small restaurant on Church Street.

Recently went to Lao Lao Bar; I liked it.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Ossington Street.

Then Queen & Augusta radius.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverdale Park – I love watching the city lights come on. There is just something about sitting on that hill looking at the city and just watch the lights one at a time come on.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

This is also hard, but if I can, I would say Painted Lady and Poetry Jazz Café.

Drom Taberna for the vibes and unexpected talents.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade.

Dead Dog Records on Church Street.