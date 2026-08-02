Dairy Farmers of Ontario shared this recipe for Two-Bite Poached Pear Cheese Tarts. These elegant bite-sized pastries pair delicately poached pears with creamy mascarpone, brie, and aged white cheddar for a delicious balance of sweet and savoury flavours. They’re a beautiful addition to holiday spreads, brunches, or any special gathering.

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Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.