Dairy Farmers of Ontario shared this recipe for Two-Bite Poached Pear Cheese Tarts. These elegant bite-sized pastries pair delicately poached pears with creamy mascarpone, brie, and aged white cheddar for a delicious balance of sweet and savoury flavours. They’re a beautiful addition to holiday spreads, brunches, or any special gathering.
Two-Bite Poached Pear Cheese Tarts
Ingredients:
- 1 cup local 3.25% milk
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 4-5 medium-sized pears, peeled, cored, and halved
- 1 cup local mascarpone
- 1 orange, zested
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup local cream
- 2 packages frozen puffed pastry shells or sheets, thawed
- 1 wheel local brie, cut into pieces
- 1/2 cup local aged white cheddar, grated
- 1 Egg
- 2 tbsp water
- 1-2 tsp fresh mint, sliced
- Optional: vanilla ice cream to serve
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- To make the poaching liquid, combine the local milk, water, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon sticks in a wide saucepan or skillet. Warm gently over medium-low heat until the sugar dissolves. Do not boil.
- Add the pears to the milk poaching liquid. Simmer very gently for 12–15 minutes, turning the pears occasionally, until just tender. Keep the heat low to prevent the milk from scorching. Remove the pears from the liquid, let cool slightly, then slice and set aside.
- Remove the cinnamon sticks. Continue simmering the remaining poaching liquid for 5–8 minutes, or until slightly reduced. Set aside to use as a light drizzle when serving.
- To make the mascarpone filling, whip the mascarpone, orange zest, honey, and cream on medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag or bowl and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and 2 tbsp water to make an egg wash.
- If using puff pastry sheets, cut the pastry into 3 x 3-inch squares. Place a spoonful of mascarpone filling in the centre of each square, then top with sliced poached pear, a small piece of brie, and a light sprinkle of aged white cheddar. Fold the edges slightly inward to create a tart shape, pinching gently to seal. If using puff pastry shells, fill each shell with mascarpone, pear, brie, and aged white cheddar.
- Transfer the tarts to the prepared baking sheet and brush the pastry edges with egg wash. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed and golden and the cheeses are melted.
- Drizzle lightly with the reduced spiced milk, sprinkle with fresh mint, and serve warm.