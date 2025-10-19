Recipe for Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf

Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf, a tender, buttery treat bursting with fresh berries and bright citrus flavour. Finished with a zesty lemon glaze, it’s the perfect balance of sweet and tangy in every slice.
Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Serves 12
Ingredients:
For Loaf
- ½ cup (125 mL) Ontario unsalted butter, softened
- ¾ cup (150 g) granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract
- 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario buttermilk
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) Ontario 35% whipping cream
- 1 ½ cups (222 g) fresh blueberries
- 1 ¾ cups (218 g) all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 tsp (5 g) baking powder
- ½ tsp (2.5 g) baking soda
- ¼ tsp (1.5 g) salt
For Lemon Glaze
- ½ cup (60 g) icing sugar
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) fresh lemon juice
- 1 lemon zest (reserve desired amount for garnish)
For Garnish
- Lemon zest
Directions:
For Loaf
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
- In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs, incorporating one at a time while mixing. Stir in the vanilla extract, buttermilk and whipping cream until combined. Set aside.
- Rinse the blueberries, and while still damp, toss them with 2 tablespoons of flour to coat.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Gently fold in the blueberries.
- Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan* and bake for 60–70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Let the loaf cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack for 45 minutes.
For Lemon Glaze
- In a small bowl, whisk together the icing sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest until smooth.
- Drizzle the glaze over the cooled loaf.
For Garnish
- Top with additional lemon zest.