Recipe for Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

October 19, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf, a tender, buttery treat bursting with fresh berries and bright citrus flavour. Finished with a zesty lemon glaze, it’s the perfect balance of sweet and tangy in every slice.

Recipe for Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf

Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Loaf

Serves 12

Ingredients:

For Loaf

  • ½ cup (125 mL) Ontario unsalted butter, softened
  • ¾ cup (150 g) granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract
  • 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario buttermilk
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) Ontario 35% whipping cream
  • 1 ½ cups (222 g) fresh blueberries
  • 1 ¾ cups (218 g) all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1 tsp (5 g) baking powder
  • ½ tsp (2.5 g) baking soda
  • ¼ tsp (1.5 g) salt

For Lemon Glaze

  • ½ cup (60 g) icing sugar
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 lemon zest (reserve desired amount for garnish)

For Garnish

  • Lemon zest

Directions:

For Loaf

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
  2. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs, incorporating one at a time while mixing. Stir in the vanilla extract, buttermilk and whipping cream until combined. Set aside.
  3. Rinse the blueberries, and while still damp, toss them with 2 tablespoons of flour to coat.
  4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  5. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Gently fold in the blueberries.
  6. Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan* and bake for 60–70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  7. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack for 45 minutes.

For Lemon Glaze

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the icing sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest until smooth.
  2. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled loaf.

For Garnish

  1. Top with additional lemon zest.

 

About Demian Vernieri 847 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
Instagram LinkedIn

Related Articles