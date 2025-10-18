Leo the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Leo has learned many life lessons from his feline friends! He remains calmly in the room with us and waits patiently while we approach him slowly and give him tasty treats. Then he’s off to frisk and frolic about and play with the catnip mice he especially enjoys. With much still to learn and much love to share, Leo may never be a lap cat, but he’ll be purr-fect for a patient home seeking a gentle companion.

Leo

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey / White

For NTCR’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

