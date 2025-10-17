Five Minutes With: Classical Musician David Fallis

David Fallis is an acclaimed Canadian conductor known for his expertise in both early music and contemporary repertoire. He is Music Director of Opera Atelier and of Soundstreams Choir 21, and was Artistic Director of the Toronto Consort from 1990 to 2018. His work spans centuries, from Medieval and Baroque to 21st-century premieres.

With Opera Atelier, Fallis has conducted major works by Monteverdi, Mozart, Handel, Purcell, and others, performing in Toronto and at prestigious venues in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. His leadership helped bring historically informed performance to international prominence.

A passionate advocate for new music, Fallis has conducted numerous world premieres and collaborates frequently with contemporary composers and ensembles. His direction of Choir 21 emphasizes innovative choral works that push stylistic boundaries.

Beyond the concert stage, he has contributed to film and television, serving as historical music advisor for series like The Tudors and The Borgias. He is also a sought-after guest conductor with orchestras and choirs across Canada.

David Fallis is widely respected for his interpretive depth, stylistic versatility, and ability to connect historical insight with vibrant, modern performance.

Name:

David Fallis

Genre:

Classical

Founded:

Music Director with Opera Atelier for 40 years

Favourite musician growing up:

Blood, Sweat and Tears

Favourite musician now:

Claudio Abbado

Guilty pleasure song:

Eli’s comin’ by Laura Nyro

Live show ritual:

Decent meal about two hours ahead, then some quiet time.

Favourite local musician:

Marco Cera

EP or LP?

Apocalypsis by Murray Schafer. This was quite the show, with almost 1,000 players, singers, dancers, actors involved!

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Road. How else would I get to go to the places I’ve been?

Any shows or albums coming up?

Conducting a favourite opera: Mozart’s Magic Flute with Opera Atelier and Tafelmusik, and a great cast.

Where can we follow you?

On the street where I live.

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Chop chop on Dundas

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Baldwin Street for the combo of Kensington Market vibe, plus some nice restaurants near Beverley.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Colonel Sam Smith. Great walks by the lake, and lots of waterbirds.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Koerner Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Steve’s on Queen