Blair Health is the world’s first AI-powered model for menopause and midlife health. Built by co-founder and CEO Madge Rumman, Blair Health provides access to evidence-based care and expert-reviewed articles, videos, and guides. The platform also allows Canadians to track their symptoms and have their care adjusted as needed. We spoke with Rumman to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our company is called Blair Health. We’re a virtual women’s health clinic that offers personalized, evidence-based care for midlife women—starting with perimenopause and menopause. We use a clinically validated AI model to instantly assess where someone is in their menopause journey, and we offer treatment plans, provider support, symptom tracking, and educational content all in one seamless platform.

What made you want to do this work?

Madge: I saw firsthand how hard it was for women I love to access proper menopause care—and how little innovation was happening in this space, despite its size.

Dr. Lindsay: As a menopause subspecialist, I kept seeing patients who were frustrated, dismissed, or misdiagnosed. I wanted to bring evidence-based treatment to more women and reduce wait time for specialist-level care.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Madge: I saw firsthand how hard it was for women I love to access proper menopause care—and how little innovation was happening in this space, despite its size.

Dr. Lindsay: As a menopause subspecialist, I kept seeing patients who were frustrated by the wait to get care. Many had prior experiences in the healthcare system where they felt dismissed, or were misdiagnosed. I wanted to bring expert care to more women.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Primarily women between 35 and 65, often navigating perimenopause or menopause. Many are working professionals, parents, caregivers—or all three. They’re looking for answers, relief, and a care team that listens to them and takes their symptoms seriously.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We offer two packages:

Initial Care Package (one-time fee) includes a full menopause assessment, virtual consult, and personalized plan.

Ongoing Care Package (monthly subscription) gives access to symptom tracking, unlimited messaging with providers, education, and community.

We’re also building partnerships with employers, insurers, and hospitals.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We’re fully virtual and available across all of Canada except Quebec (It’s coming soon). Our licensed nurse practitioners and OB-GYNs provide expert care online, so you can access support from anywhere.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Dr. Lindsay: The best question is, “Is the care evidence-based and centred around clinical practice guidelines?”

At Blair Health, all treatment plans are guided by the latest clinical practice guidelines from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), the International Menopause Society (IMS), and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC). We also regularly update our protocols to reflect the newest high-quality evidence, so patients receive safe, effective, and current care.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: Hearing from patients who say “I finally feel heard” or “this changed my life.”

Worst part: Knowing how many women are still struggling without support—we want to reach them faster.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Madge: “Running a startup while raising two little kids means I’m always pitching—whether it’s to investors or to my toddler about why chocolate for a main course at dinner is non-negotiable.”

Dr. Lindsay: “In menopause care, patients often ask, ‘Am I losing my mind?’ I tell them: nope, just your estrogen—and don’t worry, we’ve got a plan for that.”

Where can we follow you?

Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and visit us at blairhealth.ca

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We love DryEye Shop, founded by Dr. Claudine Courey. Dry eyes are a common problem for women in midlife and we love how she has created this space to make trusted eye care more accessible to Canadians.