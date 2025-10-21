Freya the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Freya is a quiet, lovely senior gal who lives for long walks, longer naps, and quality cuddle time. Life’s handed her a few challenges – including the recent loss of an eye – and she’s felt some anxiety with all the changes. But with the right medication and a calm, loving environment, Freya has found her peace again.

She’s a smart cookie who loves food puzzles and her stuffies. And while she can be a bit picky with meals, she never says no to chicken with cheese whiz or a few liver bits.

Freya is curious about other dogs (she may let out a bark if they get too close), but she’s a total sweetheart with people. She recently spent time with a group of school-aged kids and enjoyed every minute. Her full-body tail wag when she reconnects with someone she knows? Pure joy.

Freya is ready for a calm, loving forever home where she can feel safe, adored, and spoiled like the queen she is.

Freya

Breed: Mixed Breed, Small (under 24 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 10 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

