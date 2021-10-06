“A Day in the Life” with contemporary dancer, choreographer and performer, Sara Porter

October 6, 2021 Demian Vernieri Artist Profiles, Arts

To describe Sara Porter as a dancer/choreographer just doesn’t seem adequate. Yes, Sara is a beautifully articulate mover but Sara is also a wickedly funny, heart melting actor, a poet, a clown, a designer, a yukelele playing songstress and a critical theorist. She is one of the most unique and intelligent art creators I know. Her work can be at once deliciously sensual, disturbingly intimate, provocative and ridiculously funny within a devised visual world that never ceases to delight.

Sara has created over twenty five multi disciplinary works. Her one woman show Sara does a Solo toured across Canada and the US to critical acclaim. Her most recent Getting to know your fruit was part of Fall for Dance North in 2019 and is currently being transformed into a film directed by William Yong.

Sara’s dance writing has appeared in print and online journals, in anthologies and collected Canadian dance studies books, over the last thirty years. She is the author of Peter in Progress, Peter Boneham’s Sixty Years in Dance, a biography of the Canadian dance icon.

Sara has taught in universities in Canada and Scotland and has developed a unique form; Memoir and Movement which incorporates literary memoir, poetry, vocal work and movement improvisation which has inspired students in three continents.

By Philippa Domville – (Toronto actor and best friend of 35 years)

Currently rehearsing “Getting to know your Fruit” (the film) to premiere at Fall for Dance North on October 7th. (Did you know that bananas are actually radioactive berries?)
I like to bake and Mary Margaret O’Hara once instructed me how to make a heart-shaped cake. She told me a story that – as a child – her family celebrated Valentine’s Day love in all its forms, not just the romantic kind. I decided to follow that tradition. This cake is for my kids. (photo by me)
In rehearsal – making frames and horizons L-E-A-K is in development for live studio show this winter
Sometimes, instead of doing the dishes, I like to dress up. As the mum of three kids, I sometimes need the extra boost. (photo by family member)
Doing photo shoots is part of my job. This was a fun one with Edward Gajdel and is one of the stories I tell in the upcoming film, Getting to know your Fruit. (photo by Edward Gajdel)
Creative process begins with a knot from the beach. My next piece – in development – is called “L-E-A-K”. Loosely inspired by the Bay of Fundy tides, it also draws on Trinh Minh-ha’s statement that “The problem with categories is that they leak.”
I have an image of Nova Scotia’s Fundy shore in my mind pretty much all the time. It calms me down and helps keep things in perspective. With the highest tides in the world, I love its energy and timelessness.
I do exercises at the Ballet Bar (re). This one is on my front porch. (photo by Marie Caloz)

 

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in the West End of Toronto – between Christie Pits and Wychwood neighbourhoods

What do you do?

I’m a contemporary dancer – choreographer – performer – writer – teacher (and a Mum to 3 teens).

What are you currently working on? 

I am rehearsing my solo “Getting to know your Fruit” to ready it for filming with film-maker William Yong in early September. It’s a memoir-based, dance-driven film about being queer that explores the biology, sensuality and poetry of fruit – from Eve’s transgressive bite of the apple (was it an apple?) to a Motown version of a dancing banana. (Did you know that a banana is a radioactive berry?).

The pieces blends botany with humour to examine the myriad ways in which we negotiate stories we tell about ourselves and our roots. It premieres – online – at Toronto’s international dance festival Fall for Dance North on October 7 th. The stage show was CoVid cancelled in May 2020. This film – created in collaboration with director William Yong – is opening up a whole new world of creative possibilities!

Where can we find your work?

Website, Watch, Read & Sara Porter Productions page on FB

 

 

 

