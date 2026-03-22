Season to Taste: Jayden Park of Gateau Ghost

Toronto’s culinary landscape is shaped by chefs who blend personal history with bold creativity, and Jayden Park is one of the city’s most exciting voices doing just that. Known for his thoughtful approach to flavour and his balance of Korean heritage with French technique, Park has quickly built a loyal following through his café and bakery, Gateau Ghost.

What first inspired you to become a chef, and how has your journey led you to Toronto?

I’ve always loved creating things with my hands, and from a very young age, I realized I was extremely particular about food and genuinely enjoyed it. I remember googling “cooking classes near me” and asking my parents to let me attend — that was the start of everything. I eventually became the youngest person at the time to receive a Korean cooking license at age 12.

I was also heavily influenced by American food shows and became fascinated with Western cuisine because it felt so different from what I grew up with in Korea. That curiosity and passion ultimately led me to pursue my culinary career in Canada.

Who were some of your biggest influences in shaping your approach to cooking?

My grandmother has been my biggest influence. She’s from Suncheon, a region famous for its incredible Korean cuisine, and she is an extraordinary cook. She always asked us what we wanted to eat before we visited, and food was truly at the centre of our family connection. She taught me the importance of fresh ingredients — she would travel over an hour just to source the best produce and never used pre-made sauces or pastes; everything was made from scratch at home.

Professionally, I’ve been deeply influenced by Zach from Dreyfus and Marc-Olivier from Mon Lapin, whom I worked with at Joe Beef. They shaped my understanding of French cuisine, especially how to use Canadian seasonal ingredients in creative combinations with thoughtful, beautiful presentation.

What’s the story behind your restaurant? How did it come to life, and how does Toronto influence your menu?

Gateau Ghost started very organically. I began by selling madeleines online and through small pop-ups while working in professional kitchens, using it as a creative outlet outside of the more traditional restaurant environments I was in. It was a way for me to experiment, reconnect with my own flavours, and build something that felt truly personal. The response from the community grew faster than I expected, and over time, it became clear that this wasn’t just a side project — it was becoming a brand and a space people genuinely connected with.

In May 2024, I opened the first brick-and-mortar location on College Street with the vision of creating more than just a café. I wanted Gateau Ghost to feel intimate, comforting, and slightly whimsical — a place that balanced nostalgia with creativity. Toronto’s food culture played a huge role in shaping the menu. The city has an incredibly open-minded dining scene, where people embrace diversity and are excited by flavour-forward concepts. This gave me the confidence to blend my Korean heritage with French technique and classic brunch culture, resulting in dishes that feel familiar yet unexpected.

I noticed that Toronto has a deep love for brunch and café culture, but many spots leaned heavily into classic, predictable dishes. I wanted to offer something familiar yet unexpected — pairing the comfort of brunch with flavours rooted in my Korean background. The diversity and openness of Toronto’s food scene allowed me to take creative risks and blend cultures in a way that feels authentic to who I am.

What’s one local ingredient you can’t live without?

I love working with seasonal local ingredients, but if I had to choose one, it would be Ontario maple syrup. We’re incredibly lucky to have some of the best maple syrup in the world here, and I truly believe it’s one of the reasons people love our French toast so much.

If someone was visiting Toronto for the first time, what food experience would you insist they try?

Toronto’s diversity is unmatched. I would insist they explore as many different cuisines as possible — from Korean and Caribbean to Middle Eastern and Vietnamese — because the variety and authenticity here really define the city’s food identity.

What restaurants or hidden gems do you personally love when you’re off-duty?

I love Gonzo Izakaya, just a couple doors down from Gateau Ghost — their yakitori is incredible. I also enjoy Favourites Thai BBQ and Mystery Patio at Lake Inez.

How do you think Toronto’s dining scene is different from other Canadian cities?

Toronto offers a much wider range of options, and the overall quality is consistently high. You can walk into almost any neighbourhood restaurant and still have an above-average dining experience, which really sets the city apart.

Where do you like to shop for ingredients locally?

I love farmers’ markets. I recently moved closer to Withrow Park, and I’m especially excited for their seasonal market — the quality of ingredients there is always outstanding, and it’s a great way to stay connected to local producers.

Beyond food, what makes Toronto special to you as a place to live and work?

Toronto is incredibly inclusive and welcoming. As a gay man, I feel deeply supported here — the queer community and culture are vibrant and empowering. I also love how bike-friendly the city is and how accessible the parks and green spaces are throughout.

What’s next for you and Gateau Ghost?

We’re currently planning a second location and are carefully considering the right area and timing. I’m really excited about the opportunity and can’t wait to bring the Gateau Ghost experience to new neighbourhoods.