“A Day in the Life” with: Writer Rose Barroso

Rose Barroso doesn’t do surface-level anything. I’ve watched her build a life the hard way. Through pressure, setbacks, and moments that would have stopped most people.

What makes her different isn’t just what she’s achieved, it’s how she carries it.

She’s a luxury real estate broker and a very successful and well-regarded custom home builder based in Toronto, known for creating high-end homes that are as functional as they are beautiful. But none of it came easy, and none of it was guaranteed.

Rose leads with instinct and intensity.

She will walk a construction site in the morning, negotiate deals in the afternoon, and sit down at night to write the kind of truth most people avoid. Her book INDESTRUCTIBLE isn’t just a title; it’s a mindset she has had to live, especially when life forced her to slow down and face

things most people never see coming.

She’s not interested in playing a role or fitting a mould. She builds, she writes, and she shows up fully, whether it’s for her clients or her family.

Rose doesn’t separate business and life. She’s proof that both can exist in the same breath and still be powerful.

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Which ’hood are you in?

The Kingsway in South Etobicoke. It’s home, and it’s also where I’ve built a lot of my business and relationships.

What do you do?

I’m a luxury real estate broker, custom home builder, and author. I build and sell high-end homes, but I also write about the parts of life people usually keep hidden.

What are you currently working on?

Growing my real estate and construction businesses while writing my next book. UNMASKED – Bracing for Impact. It goes deeper into what success really costs, and what it takes to keep going when life doesn’t go as planned.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram and LinkedIn. My book Indestructible is available online on Amazon. You can also follow me on Instagram.