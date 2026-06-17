“A Day in the Life” with: Writer Rose Barroso

June 17, 2026 Jocelyne Sobie Arts, Literature

Rose Barroso doesn’t do surface-level anything. I’ve watched her build a life the hard way. Through pressure, setbacks, and moments that would have stopped most people.

What makes her different isn’t just what she’s achieved, it’s how she carries it.

She’s a luxury real estate broker and a very successful and well-regarded custom home builder based in Toronto, known for creating high-end homes that are as functional as they are beautiful. But none of it came easy, and none of it was guaranteed.

Rose leads with instinct and intensity.

She will walk a construction site in the morning, negotiate deals in the afternoon, and sit down at night to write the kind of truth most people avoid. Her book INDESTRUCTIBLE isn’t just a title; it’s a mindset she has had to live, especially when life forced her to slow down and face
things most people never see coming.

She’s not interested in playing a role or fitting a mould. She builds, she writes, and she shows up fully, whether it’s for her clients or her family.

Rose doesn’t separate business and life. She’s proof that both can exist in the same breath and still be powerful.

Rose Barroso
Before the calls, the builds, the decisions, this is where I check in with myself. Health, mindset, everything. Nothing else works if this doesn’t.
Rose Barroso
There’s no shortcut here. If you want it done right, you show up, even on the days you’d rather be anywhere else.
Rose Barroso
This is where I don’t hide. Writing forces you to face what you’ve been through—and decide what you’re doing with it.
When life throws things at you that you didn’t plan for, this becomes everything. It’s not background, it’s the reason you keep going.
Rose Barroso
You can look the part in a room like this. The real question is—did you earn your place in it?
Rose Barroso
Luxury Real Estate

***

Which ’hood are you in?

The Kingsway in South Etobicoke. It’s home, and it’s also where I’ve built a lot of my business and relationships.

What do you do?

I’m a luxury real estate broker, custom home builder, and author. I build and sell high-end homes, but I also write about the parts of life people usually keep hidden.

What are you currently working on?

Growing my real estate and construction businesses while writing my next book. UNMASKED – Bracing for Impact. It goes deeper into what success really costs, and what it takes to keep going when life doesn’t go as planned.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram and LinkedIn. My book Indestructible is available online on Amazon. You can also follow me on Instagram.

 

About Jocelyne Sobie 13 Articles
Jocelyne loves street art photography, traveling, discovering different cultures, and trying foods she can barely pronounce. Spirituality and giving back matter deeply to her, leading her to volunteer both locally and abroad, experiences she will never forget. She’s drawn to books and documentaries that explore how society works and how people think, especially real-life stories that don’t always make the headlines. That curiosity led her to this work, where she creates space for creative, hardworking people to share their stories and inspire others.

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