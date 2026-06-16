My Digital Life: Content Creator Jaimie Weisberg

Meet Jaimie Weisberg, an internet personality whose vibrant storytelling, raw honesty, and commitment to authentic representation have made her one of the most compelling digital voices in Canada. With a community of over 1.7 million Besties, her online presence feels like stepping into a space where vulnerability is welcomed, humour is healing, and community is everything. Built on relatability and realness, Jaimie has created a corner of the internet where people feel seen, understood, and encouraged to show up exactly as they are. From attending movie premieres and beauty launches to sharing her creative motivations, influences, her growing passion for film and television, the tougher sides of navigating the creator world, the lessons she’s learned, and her determination to stay rooted in positivity, Jaimie continues to redefine what it means to be a creator with purpose.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My channel is my name Jaimie.Weisberg, a lifestyle creator, storyteller, and community builder with a network of over 1.7 million followers. I’m passionate about authenticity, self-expression, accessibility, and meaningful representation. My goal is to make my audience feel like they’re hanging out with their best friend through content that’s relatable, inclusive, and unapologetically real in a world that often tells us we don’t belong if we don’t meet this unrealistic standard that was never supposed to be attainable in the first place.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started making content about six years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, motivated by the hope that there was something more out there for me, the delusional idea that I could change the world. I had no idea what I was doing, no degree, no formal training, but I also had a dream: to share my story and help people feel less alone than I did growing up. Representation mattered to me, making people feel seen, no matter where they came from or what they looked like, and I often felt like an outsider.

I decided to take a big leap and dive in headfirst. I started by making videos in my driveway, sharing my mental health stories. Now, even though I might not be able to change the world, thanks to my incredible community believing in me when I couldn’t believe in myself, I’ve found the courage to chase big dreams and to show others that they can too.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

To be honest, I wasn’t really inspired by anyone; that’s actually what made me want to start this platform. I never felt represented and wanted to change the game when it comes to positive representation. Bigger bodies are often shown as the joke, the sidekick, or told they have to shrink in order to be seen or belong, and I got tired of it. Thinking about others who must have felt misunderstood or alone became a huge motivator for me to create something different and inclusive, a space where everyone could feel seen.

How would you describe your audience?

I have 1.7 million Besties who believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself. They are my biggest supporters and cheerleaders, and they’re the reason I haven’t given up. I can’t give up on the community that has given me so much; they’ve literally saved my life, and as cheesy as it sounds, I will be forever grateful. I also have some pretty dedicated “haters,” which, let’s be real, are just fans trying to hide it, but who are they really fooling? My audience, my corner of the internet, is special, and I’m so thankful they’re on this journey with me.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My creative process is anything less than chaotic. I try to speak from the heart, sharing my own lived experiences and channel my inner child of what would they need to see in order to feel like they are enough or to feel seen? It comes with no filter, and brutal honesty, it’s given me a great learning experience in captivating storytelling. I now focus on quality, knowing my community will always be there through every season I show up. I run, edit, create, market, and handle outreach myself, and I’ve become very selective about who I partner or align with. I can’t just settle for anyone. I’ve been burned in the past, so if I’m going to take on help or partnerships, we both have to align on the same goals and values.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

This is my full-time job. I monetize my content through brand deals and app monetization programs like YouTube, Snapchat, and Facebook. I don’t have another job, but I know how important it is to diversify income and not put all your eggs in one basket. The creator economy is always changing, and making sure you have a stable income is necessary to keep up. Not everyone is in the one percent who can rely solely on content, and this is something I’m actively working on.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

My favourite piece of content I’ve created is my Doing It Scared series because I’m not joking when I say I’ve literally been scared of everything my entire life. I thought I couldn’t be alone in this, and even if I was, my Besties, my community, would have my back to face my fears with me. Little did I know, so many other people were feeling the same way: scared because of the shame others made them feel. If I could make even one person feel less alone, even if it was just me, my job was done. But so many people reached out to say they resonated with the series, and it gave me a huge amount of courage and motivation to keep going.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is my community. I’m a very creative person, and getting to make and share videos sharing my life, my humour, and my experiences is my passion. Being able to inspire people, help them feel less alone, more confident, and empowered to tackle this sometimes very scary world is incredibly rewarding. It can be even more frightening when you feel like you have nobody there for you, and knowing my community is there makes everything worthwhile. I also get to attend amazing events, like movie premieres and beauty launches, which is incredible, but even without all that, this community is the best part of my job.

Of course, there are parts I don’t love. I’ve dealt with the entitlement of people who think they have a say in what I should be doing with my life, harassment, bullying, and the constant picking apart of everything I do while hiding behind a screen. The fact that people are now profiting off hating on others is something that is really screwed up and needs to be held accountable. This industry is unstable, with lots of ups and downs, and for someone who thrives on structure, I definitely picked the most unstructured career, but it’s worth it because of the people I get to connect with every day.

What are your future plans for your channel?

My future plans for this channel? World domination, just kidding, that sounds like way too much responsibility. I do have some things happening behind the scenes that I can’t talk about (because I’m the worst secret keeper ever), but there are dreams I’d like to execute when the time is right. I’d love to get more into the film and television space, maybe do some guest appearances, host more community-based events, and create even more positive representation than ever before. I would totally slay having my own TV show. Any producers reading this, my lines are open. You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m sure going to try.

Where can we follow you?

Follow me everywhere but home. TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | Snapchat

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

I’m biased because I also call her a friend, but her name is That Girl Hannah, and she is truly an inspiration. She’s been sharing her journey with grief after losing her husband right before they were about to be married, and she’s a force to be reckoned with. Through it all, she continues to create community and show how to live life while grieving, sharing the most vulnerable parts of her experience. Watching her overcome one of the hardest times in her life and still find ways to keep moving forward is truly inspirational, and I’m so proud of how far she has come!