Alvin the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Alvin, a deeply sweet and sensitive dog who is ready to bloom in a calm, patient home. While shelter life can feel a bit big for him right now, this gentle boy is showing wonderful progress and has so much love to give.

Alvin is a quiet observer who is looking for a thoughtful family willing to let him explore the world at his own speed. He is highly motivated by the company of fellow canines and feels his absolute bravest when he has a confident dog friend around to show him the ropes. Once Alvin feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly affectionate side shines through; he absolutely loves gentle neck scratches behind his ears and will happily lean into your hands for a quiet moment of connection. He is a curious boy who enjoys peaceful outdoor spaces where he can quietly sniff the grass and take in his surroundings.

If you have a peaceful home, a heart for gentle souls, and perhaps even a confident dog friend ready to welcome a new sibling, please ask us about Alvin today.

Alvin

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 9 months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.