Samu the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s Samu! Meet Samu, a handsome, athletic guy with the strength and energy of a true superhero! Samu is an incredibly sweet, big-hearted boy who loves people and thrives on affection, especially when leaning in for full-body rubs. Because Samu becomes highly enthusiastic when going on outdoor adventures, he is looking for a handler who can help channel his “superpowers.” What makes him an adventurer is that he prefers to stay out playing and exploring rather than heading back inside, requiring a patient friend with many tasty treats to help him change his mind. Samu is ready to fly right into your heart and be your ultimate sidekick!

Samu

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.