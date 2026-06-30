My Digital Life: Content Creator Kyle Nunes Medeiros

Kyle Nunes Medeiros has been building something real since 2020 — a personal blog-style channel on YouTube under the name Kyle24, now home to 500,000 subscribers, alongside an Instagram following of 100,000. Inspired by the raw authenticity of Casey Neistat and the intentional, mindful approach of Matt D’Avella, Kyle set out from day one to create a space that was genuine, practical, and rooted in personal growth.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

YouTube: Kyle24 with 500K subscribers

Instagram: KyleNunesMedeiros with 100K followers

Description: Personal blog where Kyle expresses creativity, sharing daily life and projects.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started creating content in 2020, motivated by a desire to share my personal growth and connect with others. From day one, I wanted to create a space where I could be authentic, inspire others, and grow alongside my audience.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I was really inspired by creators like Casey Neistat for his authenticity and Matt D’Avella for his focus on mindful living. Those kinds of creators showed me the power of being real and intentional, which really shaped how I approach my own content.

How would you describe your audience?

I’d describe my audience as a diverse group of everyday creators and go-getters—people who are looking for inspiration, real talk, and practical steps to build their own creative paths.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My creative process is really about staying consistent—I’m constantly jotting down ideas, filming in batches, and reviewing what works. I do have a small team—like a part-time videographer—who helps me bring some of the bigger projects to life, but the core of it is just me staying really disciplined and engaged with my vision.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

Monetization comes from a mix – ads on YouTube, brand partnerships on Instagram, and sponsorships for the podcast. I also do have a part-time job in the evenings, which helps balance things until the side hustle fully supports me.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

My favourite piece of content is a video titled “Kyle24 Gives His Honest Opinion on the Thunderbolts Movie.” You can check it out on my YouTube channel, Kyle24, at youtube.com slash Kyle24. That video really means a lot to me!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is definitely the connection I have with my audience—when people tell me that my content helps them stay motivated or feel seen, that’s huge. The worst part is probably the inconsistency—sometimes the algorithm or just the time it takes to grow can be a bit draining. But overall, it’s so worth it.

What are your future plans for your channel?

My future plans are to really expand the storytelling aspect—so I want to dive deeper into personal growth topics, maybe create a series around self-development, and eventually build a community-driven project where my viewers can participate, too.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | YouTube | Book | Podcast

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

You know, I think you’d really love watching Yes Theory’s Thomas Brag. Even though he’s originally from France, he now splits time in Toronto and his approach to adventure and connection is super inspiring. You might find a lot of overlap in energy!