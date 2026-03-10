Galadriel the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Galadriel, a happy, playful puppy with a big personality and an even bigger love for fun. This cute-and-crazy girl brings joyful energy wherever she goes and is always ready to turn an ordinary moment into an adventure.

Galadriel is a playful pup at heart and truly shines when it’s time to move, explore, and play. She enjoys getting out on leash and is already showing some nice leash-walking skills, making walks an enjoyable way for her to see the world and burn off some of that puppy energy. She’s curious, enthusiastic, and eager to be part of whatever is happening around her.

One of Galadriel’s absolute favourite things is snow. She loves romping, bouncing, and zooming through it with pure puppy delight, proving that cold weather is no match for her warm, happy spirit. Watching her play outside is guaranteed to make you smile, as she approaches everything with excitement and a sense of fun.

Galadriel’s cheerful attitude and playful nature make her a wonderful companion for an active household that enjoys engaging with a young dog. She’s still a puppy and will benefit from continued training, structure, and plenty of positive outlets for her energy, but she brings a fantastic foundation of joy, enthusiasm, and charm to build on.

If you’re looking for a lively, affectionate puppy who loves to play, explore, and make every day more exciting, Galadriel is ready to win hearts and keep life entertaining.

Galadriel

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

