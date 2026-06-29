Homegrown Business: Joseph Chen of Jöey Nordic Seed Crisps

Joseph Chen spent fifteen years inside some of the world’s biggest food and beverage companies—Kraft, Unilever, Hershey, McDonald’s, Mondelez—studying what people actually want to eat. Then a trip to Sweden changed everything. Inspired by the crisp breads he discovered there but frustrated by the lack of gluten-free options, he came home and built something better.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Jöey Nordic Seed Crisps, and we are a clean-label seed crisp that is powered by 7 super seeds, including watermelon seeds, offering 22g of protein and 13g of fibre per bag. We’re USDA Organic, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, kosher, and strictly avoid seed oils, hitting every requirement for the modern, health-conscious shopper.

What made you want to do this work?

Over the last 15 years, I have worked for several global food & beverage companies such as Kraft, Unilever, Hershey, McDonald’s, and Mondelez International as a consumer strategist, understanding how and what consumers want to eat and drink.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

My trip to beautiful Sweden in 2019 inspired me to create Jöey Nordic Seed Crisps. I discovered crisp bread on the trip, but most crisp bread is wheat-based, and given we are a gluten-free household, I decided to recreate crisp bread and make it gluten-free and better for you!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Health-conscious foodies who value functional benefits and culinary elevation

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell in retail such as Loblaws, Farm Boy and Whole Foods, in natural grocery, also food service and directly to consumers.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our crackers can be found at multiple locations across the city, including Loblaws, Whole Foods, Real Canadian Superstores, Summerhill Markets, Farm Boy, Eataly, Healthy Planet and Nature’s Emporium.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What differentiates your brands from other healthy crackers on the market?

At Joëy, culinary exploration means drawing inspiration from ancient Nordic tradition and global food culture to create something truly unique.

We only work with rare, thoughtfully sourced, super premium ingredients such as Blue Salt, Truffle, and Saffron to develop a cracker that elevates your everyday snacking.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is bringing to life a product that consumers genuinely love, and seeing the many ways they enjoy our crackers across different moments and occasions. The toughest part is the pace: we’re constantly on the go, which makes it challenging to carve out personal time. It means we have to be intentional about protecting our calendars and creating space for ourselves.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We spent $40k on a consumer focus group just to confirm that people, indeed, like things that taste good and cost less

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We are huge fans of Pod Squad! They make crispy waffle bites made with organic beans, whole-grain oats, and milled flax seeds, high in protein, fiber and all natural!