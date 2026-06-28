Recipe for Bacon and Onion Smashburger from Armstrong Cheese

Crispy-edged beef patties, smoky bacon, sweet onions, and melty cheddar make this Bacon and Onion Smashburger from Armstrong Cheese a serious comfort-food favourite. Finished with a creamy homemade sauce and fresh toppings, it’s a simple but flavour-packed take on the classic smashburger.
Bacon and Onion Smashburger
Prep Time: 25 min
Total Time: 45 min
Serving: 2
Ingredients:
- 8 slices of Armstrong Medium Cheddar cheese slices
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 4 slices of bacon
- Vegetable oil, for cooking
- 2 hamburger buns
- 450 g ground beef
- Pickle slices
- Shredded iceberg lettuce
For the sauce
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp ketchup
- 2 tbsp relish
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
Directions:
- In a bowl, mix all sauce ingredients together. Chill until ready to use.
- Heat a BBQ griddle or plancha and drizzle with a bit of oil. Add the diced onions and bacon slices.
- Brush the hamburger buns with vegetable oil and toast them on the griddle. Remove once golden.
- Divide the ground beef into 4 equal balls. Place them on the hot griddle and press them down with a burger press or spatula.
- Flip the patties halfway through cooking and top each one with two slices of Armstrong Medium Cheddar cheese slices. Cook until the cheese is melted, and the patties are fully cooked.
- To assemble: Spread sauce on the inside of each bun. Layer with grilled onions, two cheesy patties, one or two slices of bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, and the top bun.
- Give it a gentle press to let the flavours mingle… then dig in without waiting!