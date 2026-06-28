Recipe for Bacon and Onion Smashburger from Armstrong Cheese

Crispy-edged beef patties, smoky bacon, sweet onions, and melty cheddar make this Bacon and Onion Smashburger from Armstrong Cheese a serious comfort-food favourite. Finished with a creamy homemade sauce and fresh toppings, it’s a simple but flavour-packed take on the classic smashburger.

About Demian Vernieri 989 Articles

Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.