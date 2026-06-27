Buttons the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Buttons, a cute-as-a-button fellow who is ready to steal your heart with his signature squeaky meow!

While he is nervous and a very observant cat, this sweet boy shows a wonderful desire to connect and will bravely come forward to sniff your hand or peek out to inspect his toys. Buttons responds beautifully to soft, reassuring voices and is looking for a patient home that can give him the space he needs to build his confidence.

He is a truly special and delicate soul who, with time, can show you that he is as cute and comforting as his name implies! Come see Buttons today!

Buttons

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.