Five Minutes With: Reggae Musician D Howell

D Howell is a Jamaican-born reggae and dancehall artist redefining Caribbean crossover music for a global audience. Raised in Dela Vega City, Spanish Town, Jamaica, he developed a sound rooted in resilience, rhythm, and real-life storytelling. Blending traditional Jamaican energy with modern Latin and international influences, D Howell is carving out a lane that moves seamlessly from Kingston to Toronto and beyond. With bold collaborations and a global vision, he represents the next evolution of reggae fusion — authentic, intentional, and built for the world stage.

Name:

D Howell

Genre:

Reggae / Dancehall / Caribbean-Latin Fusion

Founded:

Early 2010s

# of Albums:

Currently building toward a major EP release

Latest Album:

Upcoming EP (TBA 2026)

Latest Single:

“In The Air” (feat. Chase) FIFA World Cup theme song

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Beenie Man — his stage dominance inspired me early.

Favourite musician now:

Eminem

Guilty pleasure song:

“What goes around” – Justin Timberlake

Live show ritual:

A moment of gratitude and focus. Once I step on stage, it’s full throttle.

Favourite local musician:

Drake

EP or LP?

EP. I prefer focused, impactful projects — no filler, just strong records back-to-back.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. I like starting my day with intention – clear mind, focused energy and getting ahead before the world wakes up.

Road or studio?

Studio. That’s where the vision comes alive, and the records are crafted with purpose.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Mr Big’s Jamaican Restaurant — authentic Jamaican flavour and real island energy.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Damien Way — it represents ownership. I believe in carving your own path — and I’m creating mine one record at a time.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Humber Bay Park — peaceful space to reset and think clearly.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Scotiabank Arena — that’s the big stage. That’s the level.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long C McQuade — every serious musician knows the spot.