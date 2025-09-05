Five Minutes With: Toronto Hip-Hop Artist D.O. Gibson

D.O. Gibson is a Guinness World Record-setting rapper, author, and motivational speaker who has defied the odds to build a career on his own terms. Born in Watrous, Saskatchewan, with roots in Cape Breton and raised in Southern Ontario, D.O. has performed in over 3,500 schools worldwide through his Stay Driven program, inspiring youth with messages on anti-bullying, literacy, and perseverance.

He’s sold tens of thousands of records, hit #1 on U.S. College Hip-Hop Radio, and toured internationally — all while staying fiercely independent. In 2003, he made history by freestyling for nearly nine hours straight.

2025 has been a landmark year, with 155 performances across Canada as part of his Black Canadian 365 tour. In 2024, he was named one of Shifter Magazine’s Top 20 Outstanding Black Canadians. That same year, he released his first illustrated children’s book and album, The Story of How Young Duane Gibson — a semi-autobiographical project bridging generations through music and storytelling.

D.O.’s impact has been featured on CBC, CityTV, Global, and the Toronto Star, and he’s even co-hosted Entertainment Tonight Canada Live. He’s the author of On This Grind, a motivational memoir, and his upcoming tenth studio album, Just To Finish the Story, drops in October 2025.

Name:

D.O. Gibson

Genre:

Hip-Hop

Founded:

2001

# of Albums:

10

Latest Album:

The Story of How Young Duane Gibson Stayed Driving

Latest Singles:

“Dad I Did It” & “Last Summer”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Fresh Prince

Favourite musician now:

Michael Jackson

Guilty pleasure song:

Up by Cardi B

Live show ritual:

Meditate and drink water

Favourite local musician:

Rochester

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just To Finish the Story (October 2025)

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Salty Dawgs

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen St West – the energy, the people, the food.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Bindertwine Park. Love the trails!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Revival. Played a lot of great shows there.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and McQuade – they always have what I need!