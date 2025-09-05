Makilala Levels Up Filipino Cuisine in Toronto

If there’s one thing we know about the Filipino community, it’s this: they love to eat and they love to party. Every birthday, anniversary, or special occasion is a reason to gather—and the bigger the celebration, the better. It’s such a joyful and tight-knit community where everyone feels welcome. Their gatherings are famous for having more food than anyone could possibly eat, and there’s always a sense that every day is worth celebrating. That was exactly the vibe we stumbled upon at the newly opened Makilala Filipino Restaurant in downtown Toronto.

From Toronto’s most beloved duo, Chef Nuit and Jeff Regular—together with Jeff’s brother, Joel—comes an exciting new culinary adventure. While the city already adores their Thai restaurants (Michelin Recommended Kiin, Pai Northern Thai, Tha Phae Tavern, Chaiyo, and Sukothai), this time their hearts (and taste buds) are leading us to the Philippines. Inspired by Jeff and Joel’s Filipino roots and their passion for sharing its rich flavours, Makilala offers more than just a meal—it’s a warm embrace of culture, tradition, and family. Expect bold flavours, bright energy, and hospitality so genuine you’ll swear you’ve just come home.

The word Makilala means “to meet someone/something and to get to know someone/something,” that’s the spirit of openness and connection with everyone and everything. So, whether it’s familiar cuisine or something new, they invite everyone to enjoy and explore all the flavours of Filipino cuisine and culture.

When you first walk through the doors, you’re greeted by a marketplace filled with Filipino goods and art. To the right is the bar, designed to resemble a sari-sari store and named after Jeff and Joe’s parents, Nonoy and Myrna. The long dining room evokes the feel of a traditional Filipino barangay—capturing the spirit of food, family, and friends coming together.

At the far end of the room, a stage anchors the space, ready for entertainment at any moment. On the night we visited, an adorable group of children hopped onto the stage for an impromptu traditional dance, much to the crowd’s delight. As the evening continued, several enthusiastic karaoke fans grabbed the mic while the packed house cheered them on—did I mention this was a Sunday night, and the room was filled with multi-generational families?

We also spotted a private dining area, seating up to 14 people, designed for special celebrations and even Kamayan Feasts—a traditional communal dining experience where large banana leaves are spread out and topped with an abundance of savoury delights, all meant to be enjoyed by hand — yes, we’ll definitely return to try that!

If you’ve haven’t tried authentic Filipino cuisine before, you may be surprised to learn it includes Chinese, Spanish and American influences, but they’ve definitely shaped the flavours and dishes to be very much their own and proudly so! Cooking methods that are often associated with dishes from the Philippines, including adobo and sinigang, can also be found on this menu.

Chef Nuit has been learning directly from Jeff and Joel’s family for over 20 years. She has also spent time exploring regional Filipino cuisine, traditions, and local markets—immersing herself deeply in the culture. The menu at Makilala reflects that passion, featuring classic Filipino favourite recipes like Lumpia Shanghai (crispy, savoury spring-roll style appetizers made with ground pork and jicama), Pancit (stir-fried vermicelli noodles with assorted vegetables, calamansi, and your choice of pork or shrimp), and Lechon (crispy roasted pork).

We also enjoyed the crêpe-like Lumpiang Sariwa wraps (chayote, jicama, sweet potato, lettuce leaves), Palabok (noodles with smoked fish and chicharron sauce, topped with ground pork, shrimp, and smoked mackerel), as well as the Kare-Kare Oxtail—a rich peanut stew with toasted rice, bok choy, eggplant, and banana blossom.

Their Pork Belly Adobo is already a customer favourite, as is the Ginataang Hipon (shrimps in coconut milk, ginger, chillis), but I definitely need to return to try their Sinigang Baboy, a pork belly, tamarind soup made with pork bone, taro, tomato, morning glory (aka water spinach) and bilimbi (Indian taro).

Lechon is always a star when it comes to Filipino cuisine and special occasions. The suckling pig is traditionally spit-roasted whole, slowly cooked over charcoal for hours, which gives the meat its tenderness and the skin that signature golden colour and irresistible crunch.

Don’t skip the house-baked, fluffy milk bread, served with either durian butter or salted-caramel butter—it’s a treat on its own! Definitely save room for the Halo Halo dessert made with red beans, nata de coco, leche flan, milk, ube, jackfruit, macapuno.

The cocktails are just as fun as the atmosphere. Some playfully nod to childhood flavours but with a grown-up twist. The Milo-Tini, with its smooth, chocolatey-coffee notes and creamy texture, is pure nostalgia in a glass. Coconut and ube (one of my favourite flavour pairings) shine in the Buko Breeze, a fizzy, refreshing mix of white and coconut rum. For non-alcoholic options, you can’t go wrong with an Ube Slush, the Pac Man Jab (a sparkling mix of mango, pineapple, and grenadine named after professional boxer Manny Pacquiao, aka PacMan), or a tangy Calamansi Soda.

There’s a lot to explore on this menu and worthy of several visits and their warm hospitality will surely keep this place singing for years to come.

Makilala Filipino Restaurant is located at 105 Church Street, Toronto. Open 7 days a week.