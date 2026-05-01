Five Minutes With: R&B Musician Breez Kennedy

Breez Kennedy is a singer-songwriter who doesn’t just perform a song; he builds an atmosphere. Known for his velvety vocal texture and an uncanny ability to blend cinematic pop with raw, soulful storytelling, Breez has quickly become a standout voice for a generation that values vulnerability as much as a catchy hook.

Born with a natural ear for harmony, Breez spent his formative years navigating a diverse musical landscape, drawing inspiration from the timeless phrasing of jazz legends and traditional soul singers.

His lyrics often feel like reading a private journal, tackling themes of self-discovery, fleeting late-night connections, and the beautiful mess of growing up. Whether he’s commanding a stage with high-energy anthems or quieting a room with a single ballad, Breez’s presence is consistently grounded and magnetic.

Name:

Breez Kennedy

Genre:

R&B

Founded:

2023

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

We all need love

Latest Single:

Cycles

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson

Favourite musician now:

Myself

Guilty pleasure song:

Where I’d Rather Be by Donnell Jones

Live show ritual:

Fasting, working out by doing a 2-mile run

Favourite local musician:

Sofia Ly

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird now, used to be a night owl

Road or studio?

Studio all day

Any shows or albums coming up?

Currently on tour with Josh Levi and my latest single “Cycles.”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | TikTok

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Salem’s

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

31 street, this is where I grew up.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Lake Vista Park, all of my friends used to go there after school.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Jannus Live, this is the first place I performed in my hometown.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Guitar Center reminds me of when my dad brought me to first get my studio equipment.