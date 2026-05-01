Canadian Brand SLEAKS Disrupts the Undergarment Industry

Often, we come across products that make us think, ah-ha! More often than not, innovative products are inspired by real life needs. That’s exactly what happened for Kathy Vurinaris, a Canadian fashion industry visionary who created SLEAKS, a new line of underwear designed for those experiencing incontinence.

Sure, it may not sound glamorous, but solutions like this are incredibly important for many people looking to regain confidence with a product that is both reliable and comfortable.

Vurinaris, who previously worked on product design for brands including Joe Fresh and Club Monaco, knows more than a thing or two about design and responding to consumer needs. But it was her own mother who inspired her to create an undergarment that was high-quality, comfortable, and environmentally friendly…and look good.

Traditionally, many women and men have relied on disposable underwear for bladder issues. While functional, they have long raised environmental concerns. Vurinaris researched what was available in the marketplace and listened carefully to her mother’s frustrations: too bulky, too unattractive, embarrassing, and uncomfortable. Yes, it had become a way of life for many, but why settle when we can put more thought into addressing consumer feedback?

Vurinaris had a plan and sought out the right manufacturer who understood her vision — that is, to create underwear that delivers discreet, dependable support when women need it most. She explored the use of bamboo fabric, known for its softness and comfort, and developed a product featuring a removable, washable, and reusable inner lining. Her goal was to create ultra-comfortable underwear that remained discreet and felt like you were wearing nothing that remotely looked like incontinence wear. She also wanted to find ways to minimize what was going into landfills.

Although bladder leaks are often assumed to affect only older generations, that is far from the full story. In fact, one in three women is affected by bladder leaks for a variety of reasons. From postpartum recovery after childbirth to a weakened pelvic floor, perimenopause and menopause — it is an issue that impacts many. We also learned it can be hereditary!

“Typical period underwear absorbs 38ml, while SLEAKS absorbs 75ml in the underwear alone, and an additional 72ml with the pad insert for a total of 142ml. Or 3X the average period underwear. SLEAKS is also tested with urine, not blood, which has completely different viscosity,” said Vurinaris.

As for performance, SLEAKS can hold three times more than the average menstrual underwear. An added bonus is its odour-absorbing design. Thanks to its patent-pending dry-touch technology, the underwear locks in liquid, creates a protective barrier, and helps the wearer feel dry. Each pair is designed to last for up to 100 machine washes.

The brand is already receiving accolades and attention thanks to a recent feature on Dragon’s Den. By the way, SLEAKS received three offers from the Dragon ladies.

The research and actual wearers have already proven positive. Now, customers who have jumped on board are asking for more colours and styles already.

And what’s on Vurinaris’ wishlist? That more people understand that leaks and incontinence happen for more reasons than one. It’s not always about age. It’s also not something to be ashamed about. Wearing undergarments that are made well with thought can help boost confidence to get on with your day…even working out!

Currently, SLEAKS are only available directly from their website here.

Thanks to SLEAKS for recently inviting us in for a boxing session in Toronto to learn more!