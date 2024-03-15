Five Minutes With: Toronto Tropical Rock Band Blumarelo

Blumarelo are four guys from the US, Mexico, Uganda, and Brazil, who moved to Toronto and became best friends. We had the urge to play the music of our home countries and heritage. And then this combined with pop and indie rock.

Name:

Blumarelo

Genre:

We sometimes call it “tropical rock” because while our songs have an indie rock/pop sound, we like to infuse some of them with Latin rhythms like cumbia, salsa, and samba.

Founded:

May 2022

Last Single:

Our latest single is “Maybe You’ll Win This Time“. It’s a song about relentlessly pursuing your dreams.

Last Video:

Check out the lyric video for the single, which features retro video game animation made by our bassist/designer Mauricio Gamboa. In the video, each of us is getting chased around by an angry man with a giant hammer. Watch our faces go from glee to surprise to anguish

Favourite musician growing up:

Steely Dan. Their discography (and guitar/saxophone solos) were ingrained into singer Vincent Teetsov’s head as a kid.

Favourite musician now:

Vulfpeck. Their DIY videos, sense of humour, and groove appeal to us a lot.

Guilty pleasure song:

“It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” as performed by Michael Bublé. Some people might say it’s schmaltzy, but he’s a fantastic singer — don’t feel guilty for what you enjoy!

Live show ritual:

A burger from Rudy goes down well before a show. Otherwise, we just like to joke around and talk with our friends.

Favourite local musician:

Lido Pimienta is an artist who is really innovating in this city. Her album Miss Colombia is so good. We’d love to collaborate with her someday.

EP or LP?

LP. We like the journey of an album, including songs that aren’t all necessarily hits.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owls who try our best to fit in with the early bird scene when necessary.

Road or studio?

We like travelling, and Julious Nshaba (Blumarelo’s drummer) has enjoyed playing all over the world when he was a member of Afrigo Band. However, luxuriating over a song in the studio is a lot of fun.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

Favourite local restaurant:

Fonda Balam, especially for their birria tacos and a glass of horchata.

Favourite street in Toronto:

Major Street in The Annex. It’s the perfect place to look at characterful houses.

Favourite park in Toronto:

Bluffers Park in Scarborough. The wildlife and geological features are extraordinary.

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

There are many, but it’s hard to beat El Mocambo. The design is iconic, and seeing the artists who have played there is enough to bowl you over.

Favourite music store in Toronto:

The Long & McQuade at Bloor and Ossington. Renan Deodato (Blumarelo’s lead guitarist) used to work there, and we’ll take any excuse to satisfy our “gear acquisition syndrome” (GAS).